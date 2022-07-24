Connect with us

Members of the staff said President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will be “missed, remembered and revered.”/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

‘You will be missed, remembered and revered’ : State House staff to Uhuru

The staff who convened for an inter-faith thanksgiving service to reflect on President Kenyatta’s 10-year rule heaped praised on the Head of State saying he was a brilliant and committed leader.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — State House employees drawn from the main presidential residence in Nairobi and other State residences and lodges spread across the country have lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s performance during his ten-year tenure describing him as a humble leader.

The staff who convened for an inter-faith thanksgiving service to reflect on President Kenyatta’s 10-year rule heaped praised on the Head of State saying he was a brilliant and committed leader.

They said President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will be “missed, remembered and revered.”

“During your tenure as president and our boss, we have seen enormous growth in our service delivery and execution of our mandate to the people of Kenya,” members of staff went on to state in appreciation letter addressed to the Head of State.

In the letter, the staff expressed their appreciation saying they had seen enormous growth in service delivery and execution of government’s mandate to the people of Kenya.

“Today however, we step away from your amazing National Agenda and focus on celebrating your leadership and interactions at the helm of State House,” the letter read.

“We owe you a tremendous debt of gratitude that can only be repaid by our continuing to evolve and grow to greater heights,” the letter added.

The service is led by Bishop Abraham Mulwa of the African Inland Church was attended by top State House employees including Comptroller of State House Kinuthia Mbugua as well as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Constance Gakonyo.

Other government officials who attended the service include Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General Mohamed Badi.

The Head of State, who is barred from defending the seat having served a maximum of two terms, is set to leave office after the General Election set to be held in the next two weeks during which the Kenyan electorate will pick his successor.

