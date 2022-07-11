Connect with us

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe and UDA's Johnson Sajaka/KBC

2022 ELECTIONS

You abandoned Nairobians when they needed you most: Sakaja to Igathe

Sakaja insisted that Igathe’s resignation as Deputy Governor under former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was a clear indication he was not cut out for public office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja for Nairobi now says his political rival Polycarp Igathe (Jubilee) is unfit to lead the city having absconded duty as Deputy Governor.

In a heated debate intensified by war of words, Sakaja insisted that Igathe’s resignation as Deputy Governor under former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was a clear indication he was not cut out for public office.

“Igathe you ran away from people’s mandate and Nairobi needs resilience. The fact is that you ran away from office and Nairobi residents can’t trust you with managing the affairs of the city,” stated Sakaja.

The Nairobi Senator pointed out that the ripple effect of Igathe’s resignation led to relinquishing of control of the city to National Metropolitan Service which was a drawback to devolution.

Sakaja noted that if Igathe didn’t ‘run away from office’ Nairobi wouldn’t have been dysfunctional after the impeachment of former Governor Mike Sonko.

Sakaja also criticized Igathe for praising NMS, saying the entity was in charge of the city’s affairs as a result of his inability to remain in office.

“You can’t praise the consequence of absconding duty. I want to assure you that we will take full of control of Nairobi once I take office,” Sakaja stated.

Igathe however defended his move to resign, saying that he was not allocated duties and therefore he couldn’t accept to continue earning a salary from tax payers’ money.

He also noted that NMS was a creature of the law, and that its term is almost lapsing.

When asked if he would support NMS to continue operating if elected as Nairobi Governor, Igathe said that he will offer better services that would make the entity’s continued existence unnecessary.

“NMS answered the call of duty and they have done well, but I am confident that I will do better than them,” he stated.

