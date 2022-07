MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 13 – The High Court in Mombasa has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to accept Mike Sonko’s nomination for the gubernatorial race.

The three-judge bench consisting of Olga Sewe, Ann Ong’injo’ and Stephen Githinji found that the electoral body violated Sonko’s under Articles 20, 27, 38.

In the case, Sonko also sought orders to compel IEBC and the Wiper Party not to appoint a candidate to replace him in the race.