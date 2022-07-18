Connect with us

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

World

Will remain Nepal’s steadfast partner: Jaishankar on former PM Pushpa Dahal’s India visit

Published

India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday as he welcomed former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on a three-day visit to India.

“Pleased to welcome @cmprachanda to India on his visit at the invitation of BJP President @JPNadda ji. A productive discussion on strengthening our neighbourly relationship with a focus on economic cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Reflecting our Neighbourhood First policy, India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal in its quest for progress and prosperity,” he said in another tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with former Nepali Prime Minister Dahal in the national capital on Sunday under the ‘Know BJP’ campaign.

The meeting will take place at the party headquarters in the national capital on Saturday in which many senior leaders of the party will also be present.

BJP’s foreign affairs department in charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said it is an “important” meeting. “This meeting is important and will be under the ‘Know BJP’ campaign. This is for the first time that the BJP has given an invitation to Nepali Communist Party.”

According to the sources, Prachanda will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The “Know BJP” campaign was started on the party’s 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022. Its second phase was held on 16 May 2022 while the third meeting was held on June 4 2022.

“Know BJP” campaign is the BJP’s initiative to introduce the party’s vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world. Under this program, Nadda has so far interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

