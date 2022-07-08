Connect with us

Roots Party Presidential candidate Wajackoyah at the KICC during manifesto launch. /MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Wildlife conservationists want Wajackoyah to withdraw statement on hyena, snake businesses

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Wildlife conservationists now want Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah to withdraw a statement profiling hyenas and snakes as animals of high value to generate revenue for the country from his presidential manifesto.

They stated that Wajackoyah’s statement on hyena and snake business has exposed wild animals especially in Samburu County to poachers. 

“Those reckless statements by Roots party presidential candidate Prof Wajackoyah has really given appetite to poachers and they are now looking for hyenas and his statement that snakes’ venom have value is endangering lives of people besides putting snakes at the risk of poachers,” Holistic Wildlife Management Project Manager Antony Leaduma said.

Leaduma vowed to move to court if Wajackoyah does not withdraw the hyena and snakes businesses from his manifesto.

“I wish to condemn with the strongest terms possible the recent statement issued by one of the presidential candidate profiling hyenas of having value to an extend upto sh6m and this has endangered existence of hyenas in Samburu County,” he said. 

Leaduma’s move is being supported by a section of residents of Samburu County who want hyenas to be protected.

The residents say that hyenas are among wild animals that attract visitors including researchers and tourists who promote tourism generating income and employment opportunities for the local communities.

They say hyenas are environmental cleaners as they eat carcasses of livestock that are left behind.

“As a community living in Samburu County, we will fully support mr Leaduma to move to court to protect wildlife. Our county earns a lot of money from tourism because of wild animals like hyenas,” Pastor David Lenakuapusi said.

Lenakuapusi said that prof Wajackohayah ought to have illustrated in his manifesto on how his government would work with internal and external investors to improve conservation and tourism for the benefit of the country should he be elected

