Why insult me for true revelations on your anger issues, Wamalwa responds to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for insulting him by insinuating that he is a ‘woman’.

Wamalwa during the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya campaigns in Bukhungu Stadium Kakamega County last week claimed that Ruto had tried to slap him, saying that is a secret he has kept for a long time.

In a quick rejoinder however, Ruto answered him in what has been termed as an insult by saying “In our culture we do not slap women, tell him that. We respect women, tell him to stop lying.”

Wamalwa was however irked by the sentiments terming them unpresidential and disrespectful.

“William Ruto you have stooped the lowest in your public life, what you said and insults towards Eugene Wamalwa was very unpresidential. I respect you and I have never insulted you. I just said the truth that you wanted to sack me and slap me when you were in cabinet,” he said.

The Defense CS insisted that the second in command has ‘anger-management issues’ have attempted to slap him and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Wamalwa revealed that this is not the first instance having been accused of assaulting Former minister Reuben Chesire outside the late President Daniel arap Moi’s State House office.

Ruto has however previously denied hitting Chesire but admits they had a heated argument.

“You didn’t start today; anger management is an issue that you have. Even during the Moi regime you assaulted the late Reuben Chesire, my brother in law. It’s on your record. When we say what you have said or done because of your anger, Eugene Wamalwa is not insulting you,” Wamalwa stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wamalwa alleged that after the elections, he and other Luhya leaders went to meet the president at State House, a move which DP didn’t like and demanded a resignation letter from the CS

“I want to tell you today, even I Eugene Wamalwa your son, I almost got slapped by that guy. This is a secret I have kept for all these years. He told me to get out of his government and hand me a resignation letter the following day,” he said.

Wamalwa added that, unlike the president, he wouldn’t have turned the other cheek but would have defended himself “mundu khu mundu”.

“If he could have dared to slap me, I wouldn’t have given him the other cheek,” added Wamalwa.

He further alleged he has forgiven the DP and prays to God not to allow him to take the country’s top position come August.