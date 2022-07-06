Wetangula says claims linking him to Greek ballot paper printing firm ODM smear campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed allegations that he is involved in the ballot paper printing tender for the August general election.

Wetangula was responding to a report that he has dealings with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Greek Firm- Inform Lykos which was awarded the tender to print the ballot papers.

The Bungoma Senator has however delinked himself from the claims saying it is a political witchhunt by his rivals from the Orange Democratic Movement aimed at disparaging his name ahead of the polls.

“I have no interest whatsoever in any paper business least ballot papers for any elections. I don’t trade in paper or printing. I am a full time politician and lawyer sometimes straying into farming,” said Wetangula.

The Ford Kenya Leader is accused of lobbying and influencing the awarding of the tender to the Greek Firm.

Allegations are rife that he hosted three Greek foreigners in the country two months before the Sh3 billion contract was awarded to the firm in October.

Awa David Anderson, Antonio Ramon Fernandez and Gkrekis Konstantinos are said to have been invited in Kenya for a week from January 14, 2021.

Months later, Wetangula wrote to the Greek Ambassador to Kenya to grant Joshua Abdalla Makokha(close confidant) a Schengen visa so he could travel to Athens, Greece.

“I have no personal assistant by the name Joshua; I don’t have anybody who I know that deals with printing business. The names of foreigners they are indicating are not known to me. My investigations indicate this so called letters have originated in ODM high command,” the Bungoma Senator said in response to the article.

Wetangula pointed out that the allegations facing him are nothing short of a smear campaign from his political rivals and the ‘deep state’ aimed at intimidating him.

“I want to make it very clear that no amount of blackmail, distraction or persuasion will change us from the choice of supporting a presidential candidate of our choice which is William Ruto and to walk with our people to the next government,” he stated.

“The truth is they are not able to get anybody to replace the space left by Musalia and myself in our region. They are staring at a disastrous defeat come 9th August.”

This comes hours after Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed called on speedy investigations by the relevant agencies on Wetangula’s relationship with Inform Lykos.

“I have had him say that he is going to court. Just go to any court we will meet there. We know you sent Makokha Abdalla from Bungoma to Greece. We know you hold several meeting with Chairman of IEBC in Karen on the same,” said Mohammed.

The Suna East MP further urged Chebukati to come out clean on the issue of conflict of interest on the ballot paper printing tender.

“This is not a matter that can be taken lightly.This tender was cancelled by Public Procurement Oversight Authority before the court squashed the decision. Chebukati we know you bungled the 2017 general elections,”Mohammed stated.