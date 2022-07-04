Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IECB Commissioner Wanderi. /COURTESY

August Elections

We’ll will not send data via text, will deal with physical forms, IEBC says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will only collate results whose results forms have been physically presented to the different tallying centers at constituency and national level.

In an exclusive interview with Capital FM News on Monday, IEBC commissioner Francis Wanderi said this is to ensure the commission does not repeat systemic and transmissions inadequacies experienced in the 2017 presidential poll.

“Before Chebukati announces the results at Bomas, he must verify that the original has come to the national tallying centre and check that the numbers are properly collated, added and signed,” he stated.

“This means that you cannot send data. In 2017 they sent data in addition to results form. That’s what we are not going to do this time round.”

The Supreme Court nullified the August 8th 2017 general elections on the basis that the results form from each of the country’s 40,883 polling stations known as form 34A and other from 290 constituencies known as form 34B had various discrepancies.

The electronic transmission system broke down leading to the results not the forms being sent to the national tallying center, often by text message.

During the presidential petition, the commission announced that about 10,000 forms were unaccounted for, raising concerns over the poll credibility.

Wanderi further assured that the poll commission has put in measures to ensure that the 14 orders given by the Supreme Court in 2017 would be adhered to so as to avoid the 2022 polls being rendered a futile exercise.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Some of those orders bordered on our internal processes and I want to ensure that all of them have been adhered to,” he said.

An independent audit of the roll of voters by KPMG unearthed a number of anomalies, including double registrations, suspicious voter transfers in 10 counties and names of dead voters.

Suspicions over the integrity of the voter register, voter identification kits, procurement of election materials and results transmission have led to accusations of vote-rigging in recent elections and dampened public confidence in the electoral body.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

High Court hears suit against Sakaja’s candidature in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court on Monday begun hearing the case filed by a petitioner who wants the Independent Electoral and...

3 mins ago

JUDICIARY

Justice Mabeya proposes Inhouse Inspectorate in Judiciary to fight graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya has proposed the establishment of an inhouse inspectorate within the Judiciary to aid in...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC says pending cases not to affect ballot paper printing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already commenced the printing of ballot papers in Greece saying they...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Mwaure to launch manifesto with focus on Maize Flour Price

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 4 – Agano Party presidential aspirant David Mwaure is set to launch his manifesto on Monday in which he proposes Kenyans...

3 hours ago

Kenya

British High Commission urges Kenyans to apply for visas 6 weeks in advance

Nairobi, Kenya, July 3- The British High Commission in Kenya has urged Kenyans seeking visas to plan six weeks ahead to avoid inconveniences over...

22 hours ago

business

SACCOs regulation has helped kick out pyramid schemes: Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, July 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the implementation of legislative measures targeting the operations of the Savings and Credit Co-operatives (SACCOs) has been key...

2 days ago

County News

2 minors among 4 robbery suspects arrested in Turkana

Nairobi, Kenya, July 2-Police in Turkana have arrested four suspects including two minors accused of harassing motorists along the Kitale-Lodwar Highway. The National Police...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru to Ruto: You’re a failure, stop giving empty promises

Nairobi, Kenya, July 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off his Deputy William Ruto for sustained attacks of the same government he serves, saying he...

2 days ago