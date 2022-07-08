We Will Assist Kenyans Make The Right Choices In This Election, Religious Leaders Commit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Religious leaders from across Central Kenya have committed to assist their followers to make right political choices during the August national polls, and to continue preaching the message of peace, love and unity during the electioneering period.

The spiritual leaders, drawn from the 21 Counties that make up Central Kenya region, made the assurance today at State House, Nairobi during a non-denominational worship and prayer service hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On his part, the President thanked the religious leaders for their steadfast and continued backing, noting that the progress achieved during his tenure was largely due to God’s providence courtesy of clergy’s sustained divine intercession.

He emphasized the importance of peace, unity and cohesion during this electioneering period, and regretted that some politicians were engaging in deceitful, divisive and misleading campaigns.

“You have already introduced rebellion and you are roaming across the country saying you have been wronged. A deal is between two people. If I am wrong you are also wrong. You have no right to seek leadership by lying, insults and theft,” the President said in reference to an unnamed politician.

Once again, the President counseled Kenyans to exercise their constitutional right by electing genuine and progressive leaders whose motivation is to build a strong and united nation.

“We are on a journey which will not end here. We have made a lot of progress in terms of development. We have built several roads. We have issued title deeds to many Kenyans who are now proud owners of their parcels of land.

“We have connected electricity to many homes besides ensuring 100 percent transition of our children from primary school to secondary school. We launched cash transfer program to cushion the elderly and put up modern health facilities to cater for Nairobi residents through NMS,” the President enumerated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On his political choices, the President said Kenyans have an opportunity to elect leaders who have a proven track record of championing for the interests of all Kenyans rather than those who are only seeking leadership for personal gain.

“Despite the fact that we have never been on the same side politically with Martha, she is just and principled. It is better I follow someone who is principled. Who is just, truthful and led by the desire to serve people but not self,” the President said in reference to Azimio La Umoja’s presidential running-mate.

The Head of State reiterated his desire to bequeath his successor a united, cohesive and peaceful country, saying he is looking forward to his retirement, and that he had no intention of remaining in power beyond August 9th.

“I don’t want to remain in power as they allege. This is a difficult job, no sleep…this house is full of challenges and ten years for me is enough. I am waiting for 9th August,” the President said.

The service which was conducted by Archbishop Jotham Karanja from Nyandarua County while the sermon was delivered by Bishop Samuel Muya from Nakuru County.

In his sermon, Bishop Muya attributed some of the challenges facing the Kenyan nation to the failure of the country’s religious and spiritual leaders to strictly observe God’s teachings.

“Our God is a God of order and is always against rebellion,” Bishop Muya told the congregation.