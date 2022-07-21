We are not fools, the Unga subsidy is short-term – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21- Deputy President William Ruto has scoffed at his lead competitor in the presidential race, Raila Odinga for claiming he is the man who intervened to push for the reduction of Unga prices.

Ruto asked Odinga to shun deceiving Kenyans questioning why he could not intervene in the situation long before maize flour prices escalated.

“My friend you are talking to Uhuru right now what were you doing four years with President Uhuru Kenyatta that you let maize prices reach Sh 230.Is that not being deceived?”Ruto posed.

The DP pointed out that the high cost of living the common Mwananchi is grappling with at the moment has been caused by the failure by Jubilee administration not to prioritize implementation of the big4 agenda.

“Don’t take us for fools. You hindered the implementation of the big 4 agenda, the issue of farming, you removed the fertilizer subsidy. You can’t come last minute to say you have reduced maize flour prices for a few weeks, then after the polls, the prices shoot to Sh 300,”Ruto said.

Odinga while in a tour in Nakuru on Tuesday said that he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to put in places contingency measures to cushion Kenyans from the high prices.

“I talked to Uhuru and told him to reduce the Unga prices and you saw on Monday he reduced the prices. From today Unga is Sh100 and are you not happy? When I get into government we will reduce the high cost of living to alleviate suffering of Kenyans,” he said.

The Azimio presidential candidate castigated Deputy President William Ruto for terming the reduction of Unga prices as a political ploy to hoodwink voters in their political direction ahead of the polls.

“That Sugoi man (Ruto) is complaining that this is all political because he wants Kenyans to continue suffering and doesn’t want Kenyans to be cushioned. You people cried a lot and I told Uhuru my people are crying,” Odinga said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday announced new stimulus measures to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living, effectively lowering the cost of maize flour.

The Head of State said a 2 kilogram packet of Unga will retail at Sh100 down from an average of Sh205 following talks with millers at State House, Nairobi.

“I note with regret that the cost of a 2 kg pack of maize-meal remains out of reach for many, as it is currently retailing at an average of Sh205,” Kenyatta said after a meeting with Millers at State House.

He announced the suspension of the Railway Development Levy and the Importation Declaration fee, effectively lowering the cost of a 2-kilogram maize flour to Sh100.

“As a consequence of this continued escalation in food prices, I today announce Fiscal Measures focused on food Subsidy, as our Fifth Stimulus Programme covering the supply and distribution of our nation’s staple food – maize meal, across the entire country,” he said.