Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
March 7, 2022 | DP William Ruto engages Kenyans living in the United Kingdom/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We are not fools, the Unga subsidy is short-term – Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21- Deputy President William Ruto has scoffed at his lead competitor in the presidential race, Raila Odinga for claiming he is the man who intervened to push for the reduction of Unga prices.

Ruto asked Odinga to shun deceiving Kenyans questioning why he could not intervene in the situation long before maize flour prices escalated.

“My friend you are talking to Uhuru right now what were you doing four years with President Uhuru Kenyatta that you let maize prices reach Sh 230.Is that not being deceived?”Ruto posed.

The DP pointed out that the high cost of living the common Mwananchi is grappling with at the moment has been caused by the failure by Jubilee administration not to prioritize implementation of the big4 agenda.

“Don’t take us for fools. You hindered the implementation of the big 4 agenda, the issue of farming, you removed the fertilizer subsidy. You can’t come last minute to say you have reduced maize flour prices for a few weeks, then after the polls, the prices shoot to Sh 300,”Ruto said.

Odinga while in a tour in Nakuru on Tuesday said that he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to put in places contingency measures to cushion Kenyans from the high prices.

“I talked to Uhuru and told him to reduce the Unga prices and you saw on Monday he reduced the prices. From today Unga is Sh100 and are you not happy? When I get into government we will reduce the high cost of living to alleviate suffering of Kenyans,” he said.

The Azimio presidential candidate castigated Deputy President William Ruto for terming the reduction of Unga prices as a political ploy to hoodwink voters in their political direction ahead of the polls.

“That Sugoi man (Ruto) is complaining that this is all political because he wants Kenyans to continue suffering and doesn’t want Kenyans to be cushioned. You people cried a lot and I told Uhuru my people are crying,” Odinga said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday announced new stimulus measures to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living, effectively lowering the cost of maize flour.

The Head of State said a 2 kilogram packet of Unga will retail at Sh100 down from an average of Sh205 following talks with millers at State House, Nairobi.

“I note with regret that the cost of a 2 kg pack of maize-meal remains out of reach for many, as it is currently retailing at an average of Sh205,” Kenyatta said after a meeting with Millers at State House.

He announced the suspension of the Railway Development Levy and the Importation Declaration fee, effectively lowering the cost of a 2-kilogram maize flour to Sh100.

“As a consequence of this continued escalation in food prices, I today announce Fiscal Measures focused on food Subsidy, as our Fifth Stimulus Programme covering the supply and distribution of our nation’s staple food – maize meal, across the entire country,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Probe launched into Kisii chaos where 6 police officers were injured

KISII, Kenya, Jul 21 – Security officers in Kisii have launched investigations over a protest which left six police officers injured during running battles...

30 mins ago

crime

Lobby wants suspension of Nakuru police boss over extra-judicial killings

Nairobi, Kenya, July 20-The Independent Medico-Legal Unit, Kenyan-based rights group, now wants the immediate suspension and investigation of the newly promoted Nakuru County Commander...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CMA, Agriculture Ministry sign pact on affordable maize flour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) and the Ministry of Agriculture have signed an agreement that will see the price...

1 hour ago

World

Kenya ranked country with most powerful passport in East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20- Kenya has been ranked as the country with the most powerful passport in East Africa. The ranking by Henley &...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Appellate Court to hear IEBC appeal against clearing Kigame

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Court of Appeal is on Thursday scheduled to begin hearing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) appeal...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta promotes former Aide Njiru in key Military changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed his former Aide de Camp Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru as Kenya Army Commander....

1 hour ago

Kenya

3 people killed in road accident along Narok-Bomet Road

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 21 – Three people were killed on Wednesday evening following a road accident at Koitamugul area along the Narok-Bomet road. According...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Do not hoard or politicize maize flour issue, President Kenyatta appeals to millers, leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged millers to exercise social responsibility by not hoarding maize flour so as to occasion...

19 hours ago