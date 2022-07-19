Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

WATCH LIVE: THE DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 19TH 2022.

Published

The debate will involve four candidates who are battling it out for the deputy president slot on joint presidential tickets among them Martha Karua (Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Alliance), Rigathi Gachagua (UDA Party)Ruth Mucheru Mutua (Agano Party) and Justina Wambui (Roots Party).

The debate will be held in two tiers, starting at 5pm with (UDA Party)Ruth Mucheru Mutua (Agano Party) and Justina Wambui (Roots Party) taking the stand.

It will be followed by candidates with above 5percent popularity rating Martha Karua (Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Alliance) and Rigathi Gachagua (UDA Party)who will face-off each from 7pm

