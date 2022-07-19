Wamae to ‘destigmatize’ bhang agenda in tier one debate with Mucheru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Agano Party Deputy Presidential candidate Ruth Mucheru and her Roots Party counterpart Justina Wamae have arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa ahead of the tier one debate of the running mates.

Mucheru who deputizes Waihiga Mwaure was the first to arrive at the venue where she was received by organizers of the showpiece

“I’m very ready Kenyans. I am here to bring our agenda and to give you the view and what manifesto we have as Agano party. We are ready and a privilege. Thank you for giving us this chance,” Mucheru said.

On her part, Wamae who deputizes George Wajackoyah noted that she will use the platform to “destigmatize our manifesto”.

“I am energized and psyched up,” she said.

The duo will debate for 90 minutes where they will submit their agenda for the nation if elected in the August polls.

The debate is scheduled to start at 5.30pm (EAT).