Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Justina Wamae, Roots Party Deputy President candidate. /FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wamae to ‘destigmatize’ bhang agenda in tier one debate with Mucheru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Agano Party Deputy Presidential candidate Ruth Mucheru and her Roots Party counterpart Justina Wamae have arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa ahead of the tier one debate of the running mates.

Mucheru who deputizes Waihiga Mwaure was the first to arrive at the venue where she was received by organizers of the showpiece

“I’m very ready Kenyans. I am here to bring our agenda and to give you the view and what manifesto we have as Agano party. We are ready and a privilege. Thank you for giving us this chance,” Mucheru said.

On her part, Wamae who deputizes George Wajackoyah noted that she will use the platform to “destigmatize our manifesto”.

“I am energized and psyched up,” she said.

The duo will debate for 90 minutes where they will submit their agenda for the nation if elected in the August polls.

The debate is scheduled to start at 5.30pm (EAT).

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Gachagua debate attendance uncertain as organizers say no-show is disrespect to voters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The organizers of the Presidential debate have told participants in the Deputy and Presidential showcase that their absence will...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Justina Wamae: Little-known Kibra-born woman in race to become next DP

The Kibra-born 35-year-old shot to the limelight when Wajackoyah picked her as running mate and consequently dominated social media discourse during the launch of...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua-Gachagua debate set for Tuesday ahead of Raila-Ruto duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13- The Deputy Presidential debate will be held on Tuesday next week. A statement from the Presidential Debate Secretariat says the...

6 days ago

Kenya

Kenyans to participate in Presidential Debate through WhatsApp, Email, SMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Kenyans will now be able to participate fully in the presidential debate set for this month through social media...

July 7, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nairobi Governor’s debate set for July 11

NAIROBI, Kenya July 4- Candidates cleared for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat will engage in a debate on July 11. The debate is organised jointly...

July 4, 2022

August Elections

Presidential candidates urged to attend organised debate

NAIROBI, KENYA, Jun 9 – The Media Owners Association (MOA) has urged all presidential candidates to participate in the organized debate ahead of the...

June 9, 2022

Kenya

Wajackoyah’s running mate Wamae presents papers to IEBC

Nairobi, Kenya, May 16 – Justina Wamae has presented her papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as running mate to Roots...

May 16, 2022