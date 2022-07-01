Wajackoyah to hang the corrupt, support snake farmers, export dog meat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has pledged to support snake farmers and export dog meat once he is elected to office after the August 9 polls.

Wajackoyah said Thursday while unveiling his manifesto that his administration will hang the corrupt individuals noting that graft has had a negative impact in the country.

“Anyone caught or found guilty of stealing public money will be hanged in public. No more Golden berg, no more Anglo Leasing and No more Kimwarer and Arror!” Wajackoyah said.

Speaking on snake rearing, Wajackoyah said that if Kenya engaged in snake farming, each venomous snake farmer will earn Sh600,000 per vial of anti-venom.

“For example, a cobra farmer will make $6,300 from a vial of cobra anti-venom. If we harvest Black mamba anti-venom a Kenyan farmer will make $5,300 per vial,” he stated.

Wajackoyah went forward to say that a kilogram of dog meat costs six times more than the price of a kilogram of goat Meat.

“Kenya exports Beef, goat and lamb to the Middle East. For instance, Each Kg of goat costs an average of Shs.400 per Kilogram. But if we export dog meat, we will earn Shs.2,400 per kilogram,” he added.

The Roots Party flag bearer further vowed to shut down what he described symbols of Chinese colonization.

“All Chinese statues along the route will be brought down. We will build our own railway systems with our own money,” he said.

Wajackoyah said that Kenyans will work for four days only, once he gets into office.

He added that Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be holidays for Kenyans.

“Each Kenyan will be paid every two weeks. And Kenya will be a 24-hour economy” he said.

He further promised to review the constitution and suspend parts of it that do not work adding that his government will consult Kenyans on their needs and preferences.