Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Roots Party Presidential Candidate Wajackoyah and his running mate./ MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

Wajackoyah to hang the corrupt, support snake farmers, export dog meat

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has pledged to support snake farmers and export dog meat once he is elected to office after the August 9 polls.

Wajackoyah said Thursday while unveiling his manifesto that his administration will hang the corrupt individuals noting that graft has had a negative impact in the country.

“Anyone caught or found guilty of stealing public money will be hanged in public. No more Golden berg, no more Anglo Leasing and No more Kimwarer and Arror!” Wajackoyah said.

Speaking on snake rearing, Wajackoyah said that if Kenya engaged in snake farming, each venomous snake farmer will earn Sh600,000 per vial of anti-venom.

“For example, a cobra farmer will make $6,300 from a vial of cobra anti-venom. If we harvest Black mamba anti-venom a Kenyan farmer will make $5,300 per vial,” he stated.

Wajackoyah went forward to say that a kilogram of dog meat costs six times more than the price of a kilogram of goat Meat.

“Kenya exports Beef, goat and lamb to the Middle East. For instance, Each Kg of goat costs an average of Shs.400 per Kilogram. But if we export dog meat, we will earn Shs.2,400 per kilogram,” he added.

The Roots Party flag bearer further vowed to shut down what he described symbols of Chinese colonization.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All Chinese statues along the route will be brought down. We will build our own railway systems with our own money,” he said.

Wajackoyah said that Kenyans will work for four days only, once he gets into office.

He added that Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be holidays for Kenyans.

“Each Kenyan will be paid every two weeks. And Kenya will be a 24-hour economy” he said.

He further promised to review the constitution and suspend parts of it that do not work adding that his government will consult Kenyans on their needs and preferences.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police arrest suspected serial killer behind Nakuru attacks

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 1 – Police have arrested a suspected serial killer behind the murders that have rocked Nakuru north area of Mawanga and...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto promises 100,000km fiber optic in first 5yrs in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to deliver 100,000 Kilometers of fiber optic highway anchored on electricity grid to...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Tingiza Mti: Wajackoyah’s slogan trending

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Tingiza Mti dominated the manifesto launch of Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah on Thursday night where he shocked...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Wajackoya roots for legalisation of Marijuana to settle Kenya’s debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah has rooted for the legalization of Marijuana in the country saying that if...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Wajackoyah to remove all hyenas in Kenya should he be president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah says he will remove all hyenas in Kenya and export them to China....

14 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Here is Wajackoya’s manifesto: we’ll legalize Ganja

We will Legalize Bangi! 1 acre of Bangi can earn you $78,000 or Shs.8 million per harvest. The whole of Nyeri county is 583,000...

14 hours ago

August Elections

Wajackoyah to move Capital City from Nairobi to Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah says he will move Kenya’s Kenya’s capital from Nairobi to Isiolo. Speaking...

14 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to end KEMSA monopoly through stakeholder-run procurement

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said reforms were necessary to bring down the cost of healthcare.

14 hours ago