Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP Ruto during an interview at VOA/ COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajackoyah manifesto launch ploy to steal limelight from me – Ruto

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims that the parallel unveiling of his manifesto and that Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajacoyah was  ploy to steal the limelight from him.

Ruto who was speaking during a Town Hall session hosted by KTN News said that Wajacoyah was parachuted at the last minute to divide the attention on manifesto launch between the two presidential candidates.

“I want to be respectful to other candidates but a fellow was parachuted so that we share the screens. I mean…which again speaks to the narrative of a biased media so the media needs to interrogate itself,” he said.

The Deputy President lamented that the media has been giving him unfair and biased coverage alluding that the divided attention during the coverage was a clear example of a biased media.

“Am not saying this out of the blues. Amn’t saying you give us unfair coverage am just saying be fair to all of us,” Ruto stated.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA)  presidential candidate has time and again complained about unfair media coverage with the ripple effect being to withdraw from planned presidential debate by the Kenyan media.

WSR Campaign Communications Director Hussein Mohammed said Kenyan media houses have been biased in covering campaign rallies conducted by the Kenya Kwanza team.

“Under the current partisan media environment, we have advised our candidate against participating in the presidential debate,” Hussein said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

NTA report: Health Ministry programs on tobacco use underfunded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A recent report by the National Taxpayers Association says the Ministry of Health’s programmes involved in tobacco control are...

34 mins ago

August Elections

Ruto says President flatly rejected clerics’ plea to reconcile them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who apparently forestalled the attempts by the clergy to iron out the stalemate...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Medical Student who conned parents in fake kidnapping arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A medical student has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi after he conned his parents...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Raila, Karua wouldn’t have stood the humiliation I have been subjected to: Ruto on relation with Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 7 –Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on his strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying if the same treatment...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto maintains handshake to blame for high cost of living

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has blamed the handshake as one of the reasons for the current...

14 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta Unveiled As Global Champion For Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday inaugurated as the Global Champion for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), an...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court dismisses case that sought Ruto’s impeachment

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 7 – The High Court has thrown out a case that sought to have Deputy President William Ruto removed from office...

17 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC says won’t clear unqualified presidential aspirants despite court ruling on signature threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dashed the hopes of presidential aspirants who were edged out of...

17 hours ago