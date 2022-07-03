Connect with us

Roots party Presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah during campaigns in Mombasa in July 2022.

County News

Wajackoyah to free anyone in prison over Bhang if elected

Published

NAIROBI, KENYA, July 3- Roots Presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah has assured all prisoners jailed for smoking or trading that he will free them if elected president in August.

Speaking in Mombasa, the controversial presidential candidate said he will sign an Executive Order to release the convicted bhang peddlers who will be compensated with Sh1 million.

‘’When I will be sworn in as new president, I will release all those accused of bhang-related crimes, those who will be released, I will take them to State House where they will be given Sh1 million as compensation.

Wajackoyah is trending since last week when he launched a manifesto advocating for the cultivation and sale of Cannabis for export.

He also said his government will allow Kenyans to thrive in snake farming so as to export venom.

But the most hilarious pledge is his plea to Kenyans to hunt hyenas so as to export their testicles which he said can fetch up to Sh6 million per testicle.

Agano party presidential candidate, Mwaure Waihiga said the Roots party presidential candidate has turned the presidential campaign into a criminal enterprise.

‘’It is not acceptable that he encourages drug trafficking, the planting of bhang in public places and suspending the Constitution, ” Mwaura said.

Comments
