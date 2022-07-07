Waiguru reinstates 72 suspended medics, renews contracts for 388 others

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has reinstated 72 suspended health workers and renewed contracts for 388 others.

Waiguru also agreed to pay their salary arrears dating back to 2019 when they had been suspended following a strike by medical workers.

In a meeting between the medics and the governor held on Wednesday at the governor’s official residence in Kagio, Waiguru revealed she has also renewed contracts for 388 health workers who include 252 nurses, 73 clinical officers, 18 medical officers, 30 medical lab technologists, 4 dental officers, 4 radiographers, 2 pharmacists and 5 orthopedic trauma technologists.

The contracts will run for the next three years.

The governor said that the 72 practitioners have been paid their May and June salaries and will be paid their arrears in phases as per binding agreement between the county government and the medics.

She said that a total budget of Sh280 million has been set aside to take care of the health workers pay, noting that 60 percent of the county’s budget goes to the health sector to cater for both development and recurrent needs.

Waiguru also promised to absorb the medics into permanent and pensionable terms in her next term as governor. She however urged them to continue giving their best to the residents noting that the county’s healthcare provision has greatly improved.

“Our aim is to make Kirinyaga a world class model in provision of health services,” said the Governor whose first term has seen implementation of record-breaking health projects.

The reinstated medics were full of joy as they confirmed having received their May and June salaries in arrears.

They pledged to continue rendering high quality services to the people of Kirinyaga and thanked the Governor for reinstating them. They said that the move will enable them to live a more dignified life and motivate them further in their service.

The health workers also commended the Governor for her efforts in improvement of the health infrastructure and provision of the required equipment, which has enabled them, perform their duties in an enabling environment and enabled them to meet most of their performance targets.

The Governor reiterated her commitment in supporting the medical fraternity as they served the county residents. “The welfare of our medical practitioners remains an integral aspect of our health service delivery and we strive to ensure that they operate within a conducive work environment,” said the Governor.

She enumerated some of the infrastructural development projects that her administration has implemented in the past five years.

She said that her government’s flagship Kerugoya Level Five Hospital project would soon open its doors to the residents offering them the specialized services previously sought elsewhere. She added that the facility will also offer the medics an opportunity to serve in a high-end medical facility right within the county.

She also said that the completion and equipment of dispensaries has also enhanced the provision of primary healthcare.