Wa Iria: I will deliver 600,021 votes to Raila in Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria who recently abandoned his presidential bid under the Usawa Kwa Wote Party has sensationally promised to rally all residents of the coffee-producing county behind Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Governor Wa Iria made the commitment on Saturday in Murang’a County during his homecoming, days after endorsing the candidature of Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

“I have 600,021 voters and I have showed the direction to take and we have a strong relationship with them,” he said.

The second term Governor, who is serving his final term in office, was first elected in 2013 under The National Alliance Party where he garnered 336,070 votes.

He was later re-elected in 2017 under the Jubilee Party garnering 349, 904 votes.

The Usawa Kwa Wote Party Leader joined forces with Odinga on July 19 saying they both share the same ideologies and aspirations for the Kenyan people.

“When I was in trouble it is Odinga who reached out and asked me what was the problem,” Wa Iria said in reference to his botched attempt to vie for presidency in August.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) barred Wa Iria from contesting in the race after he failed to meet the required threshold.

During the rally on Saturday, Wa Iria alleged that Odinga’s competitors – Kenya Kwanza Alliance — were behind his woes.

“They planned to have me out of the equation so that they can claim the votes in Mirang’a but I want to tell them that they will not succeed,” Wa Iria said.

With sixteen days remaining to the polls, Governor Wa Iria pledged to hit the ground running in popularizing the candidature of Odinga and Karua.

The former Prime Minister who welcomed Wa Iria to the fold vowed to adopt some of his policies notably the “one home one cow” pledge to the people of Murang’a.

Odinga asked the Murang’a residents to back his bid in August even as he promised to fight the corruption menace.

“I will protect your taxes and ensure it is not plundered and use the money in developing our country,” he said.

Karua on her part challenged the residents to be intentional on whom they will be voting for in August.

“Corruption is the main source of our problems in the country but that can be changed when you go to the ballot in two weeks time,” she said.

Figures released by the electoral body following the an audit of the voters roll indicated Murang’a County had a total of 647, 806 registered voters.