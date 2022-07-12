Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Makau Mutua.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Vote with your heads, not with your hearts, Makua Mutua says after Sakaja-Igathe debate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Spokesperson for the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Professor Makau Mutua has advised Nairobi residents “to vote with your heads and not with their hearts” in the August polls.

Mutua gave the advice on Tuesday a day after six candidates eyeing to succeed Governor Anne Kananu took part in the Nairobi debate.

“Let’s not repeat history for, if we do, we shall live to regret it,” Mutua said in reference to the 2017 Nairobi gubernatorial election that saw former Governor Mike Sonko elected.

“In 2017, the good people of Nairobi elected a man of dubious provenance because, they said, he was a man of the people. We know the results of that emotional choice,” Mutua said.

Mutua belongs to the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance wing whose candidate in the Nairobi Governor race is Polycarp Igathe faced-off with Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The Nairobi gubernatorial race has attracted 11 candidates but only 8 showed up for the debate which was done in two tiers and aired across all media outlets.

Six candidates namely Nancy Wambui Mwadime (Usawa Kwa Wote Party), Kenneth Nyamwamu (United Progressive Alliance), Harman Singh Grewal (Safina Party),  and Esther Waringa Thairu (Independent) took part in first session of the debate.

Governor candidates Agnes Kagure (Independent), Cleophas Kiio Mutua (Ford Kenya) and Denise Kodhe (Liberal Democratic Party) failed to honor the debate invitations.

During the debate, the candidates were grilled on issues ranging from governance, leadership and Integrity, transport and living standards in the City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is however, the second tier debate that featured Sakaja and Igathe that dwarfed discourse on the City’s pressing concerns.

The auditorium at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) literally became a ‘battlefield’ as the duo sought to impress the 2.4 million city voters during the much-anticipated debate.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja and Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee Party which is under the Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya went after weak areas, in a clear race to outsmart each other as the August 9 City Hall race nears.

From Sakaja’s contested credentials to Igathe’s move to quit as Deputy Governor months after his 2017 election “when the ‘kitchen’ got hotter,” it was an all out clash for the duo.

A bare-knuckle contest over the management of Kenya’s capital, a major contributor to the national budget, ensued with time seemingly being insufficient for Sakaja to elaborate detailed responses that appeared to shutter Igathe’s solo head start in the debate owing his opponent’s late arrival.

“I wanted to give Igathe a head start. He is used to getting it from the State,” Sakaja fired back in opening remarks when pressed about his late arrival at the debate.

It is however Igathe who threw the first political jab after he said he would run Nairobi in a dignified manner, “unlike people who arrive for interviews late.”

He raised issues on Sakaja’s degree fiasco saying, “people who haven’t concluded school lack manners.”

Sakaja’s qualification was at the center of the debate and specifically whether he really holds a genuine degree certificate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, on Tuesday morning the High Court dismissed a petition challenging the validity of Sakaja’s academic qualifications due to lack of evidence.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Is your name Sakaja? Zubeida, Sajaka exchange during Governor’s debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenyans were treated to a spectacle Monday night during the second tier of the Nairobi gubernatorial debate that featured...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

You abandoned Nairobians when they needed you most: Sakaja to Igathe

Sakaja insisted that Igathe's resignation as Deputy Governor under former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was a clear indication he was not cut out for...

14 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

LIVE: Watch tier 2 Nairobi gubernatorial debate here

The four candidates who were grouped in the second tier alongside three others who failed to show up for the debate will pave way...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Stage set for Sakaja-Igathe face-off at Nairobi Governor Debate

The second tier will have candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys. It will go on air at 8:00pm and end...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja vows to end inhumane evictions, proposes 2-year notice for encroachers

Before the town hall meeting, Sakaja was hosted by a community radio station, Reuben FM, where he spoke of his record in the Senate...

7 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja opens up on why he didn’t finish Actuarial Science degree at UoN

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has revealed that he was ashamed and shy to finish his degree course in...

July 1, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will be on the ballot in August – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Amidst the persecution and onslaught to stop his gubernatorial bid, Johnson Sakaja has exuded confidence that he will be...

July 1, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja promises pro-business City Hall, license automation during talks with European Business Council

Sakaja who spoke on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya's chapter of the European Business Council (EBC) said his administration will seek...

June 30, 2022