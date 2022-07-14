Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

World

Vaccine Maitri exercise defines India in world: EAM Jaishankar

Published

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Vaccine Maitri exercise has been a strong statement and defines what India is to the world.

“I think, Vaccine Maitri has been a very strong statement. Very often when I go to Africa to other countries in Asia, or meet with my counterparts in the Caribbean or the Pacific Island. I will say today perhaps if there’s a single action, which for them defines what is India, then it is actually been the Vaccine Maitri exercise,” Jaishankar said at an ICCR event.
He said India is increasingly perceived as a tech-friendly society and the generosity of India has also come through in different ways.
“India today, when it comes to soft power is a polity, which expresses its beliefs, which practices its values, which is very proud of its way of life. We obviously will not allow it to be diminished or denigrated,” Jaishankar said while talking about the soft power.
Mentioning India’s progress, he said, “I think India today is progressing, which is embracing modernity while preserving and even enriching its traditions.”
Jaishankar also mentioned that India enriches the world more by example than by aggressive advocacy.
“The message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in many ways, expresses that middle path when it comes to coexistence and pluralism,” he concluded.
In January 2021, India launched the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative – a major diplomatic effort to gift and supply made-in-India vaccines to low-income and developing countries globally.
Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, Afghanistan, Mexico, DR Congo, Nigeria, United Kingdom, and many other countries were among some of the beneficiaries of the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India denies facilitating travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has dismissed “baseless” and “speculative” media reports that said that India has facilitated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s exit...

5 hours ago

World

Modi govt gave first priority to security in foreign policy: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi’s government has given first priority to security in foreign policy. “I want to put this in...

7 hours ago

World

16 dead in flash floods at Indian Kashmir pilgrimage site

Baltal, Jul 9 – Sixteen people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing, after flash floods swept away hundreds...

5 days ago

Top stories

Jaishankar calls for expediting Indian students return to China, resolution of issues along LAC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, called for...

7 days ago

World

India gifts 75 ambulances, 17 school buses to Nepali organizations

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 5 India gifted 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to various beneficiary organizations of Nepal on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in...

July 5, 2022

World

Twitter India bans account of Pak Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt

Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. Earlier, Twitter also withheld the account of the national public broadcaster in Pakistan – Radio Pakistan. Twitter blocks...

June 29, 2022

Afghanistan

India hands over humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 24 -In the wake of the tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (PAI),...

June 28, 2022

World

India & UAE vow to ‘deepen’ strategic partnership on Modi’s first Gulf trip after Prophet row

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where both...

June 28, 2022