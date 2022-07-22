USAID commits Sh30bn to Kenya as interventions for drought, food security

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed approximately Sh30 billion (USD 255 Million) to the government as part of interventions for drought and food insecurity in the country.

According to the government 4.1 million people in the Arid and Semi-arid areas are food insecure, up from 3.8 million in March this year.

USAID Administrator Samantha Powers said of the USD 255 million, 234 will go towards emergency relief, while about 20 million USD will be development assistance.

Powers made the announcement during a joint press conference with Kenya’s Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margret Kobia, in Nairobi on Friday.

“USAID remains a dedicated partner to the Kenya government and we also want to call upon other development partners and the international community to come and assist Kenya and the region in tackling drought and food security crisis,” she stated.

Noting that the situation has been occasioned by four consecutive failed rains, Powers also blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for accelerating Kenya’s suffering and the region.

The cost of food, fuel and fertilizer has skyrocketed threatening to drive up world hunger on an unprecedented scale, particularly in the horn of Africa.

On her part CS Kobia appreciated the US government’s efforts, saying they will go a long way in complementing the interventions put in place by the government including providing food relief and cash transfers in drought hit areas.

CS Kobia noted that the number of children facing malnourishment in the affected regions has risen from 636,000 three months ago, to the current 942,000.

“We want to appreciate the USAID for this timely assistance and we want to assure them that all the resources availed will be used for the intended purpose. The government will prioritize areas with conflict potential as a result of drought,” stated CS Kobia.

She reported that the government had so far spent Sh12.6 billion ($106.28 million) to help people affected by drought but had a shortfall of Sh15 billion.

According to USAID, the humanitarian assistance offered will include provision of emergency food, nutritional support to prevent and treat child malnutrition, supporting farming and preventing crop and livestock losses.

A portion of the funding will also go towards providing urgent health support and clean water as well as supporting and protecting women and children from higher risk of violence.