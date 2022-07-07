Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nick Mwendwa was ordered to deposit his passport with the court, barred from accessing the FKF offices or interfering with prosecution witnesses. /COURTESY

Sports

Ex-FKF Boss Nick Mwendwa in hot soup again a day after court set him free

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – A day after the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi released embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa, his troubles just don’t seem to be ending after he was re-arrested on Thursday morning.

According to police sources privy to the investigation, Mwendwa was arrested at his Kiambu Road home.

“He is being grilled at the DCI headquarters ahead of being arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts later this afternoon,” a police source told Capital Sports.

This is the second time that Mwendwa has been re-arrested after the Court failed to prosecute him.

According to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), there has been additional evidence in the case and hence, Mwendwa will take fresh plea on Monday July 11.

Mwendwa’s case of alleged embezzlement of close to Sh38mn was thrown out by the Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday once again after the prosecution failed to execute the case due to lack of evidence.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate said; “I hereby discharge Mwendwa under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) for failure by the DPP to avail evidence before this court.”

The prosecution had twice asked for time to gather more evidence even with the case dragging for months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwendwa’s tribulations started late 2020 after Sports Cabinet Secretary disbanded the Federation over allegations of embezzlement of funds, following a report by a Sports Registrar Committee that was charged with perusing their books.

The decision led to a fiery objection from Mwendwa, and his team and he was arrested, later released, before the Court once again failed to prosecute the case and finally released him.

He was re-arrested for another time and had been out on a Sh10mn bond till Wednesday when the Court declared him free. But he did not enjoy his freedom for more than 24 hours as he has now been re-arrested.

According to the charge sheet from the previous case, between April 16 and May 31, 2021, Mwendwa and others not before court were accused to have conspired to defraud the Federation Sh29,502,709.

He is further accused that on May 15, 2021, he fraudulently acquired public property worth Sh2.5mn.

Mwendwa is further accused of fraudulent acquisition of property amounting to Sh5mn and another Sh1mn on March 4 and May 6,

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto says curfews not a solution to insecurity

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7-Deputy President William Ruto now says that curfews are not the best solution in managing insecurity because it is a short-term...

13 mins ago

August Elections

First batch of ballot papers have arrived in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The first batch of ballot papers for the August General Election has arrived in Kenya. According to the electoral...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UASU wants decision to lay off off staff at Moi University Rescinded

ELDORET, Kenya, Jul 7 – Top officials of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Moi University Chapter wants the institution to rescind its decision to lay off workers...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati dismisses Azimio poll rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 –The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has allayed fears by the Azimio la Umoja – One...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru reinstates 72 suspended medics, renews contracts for 388 others

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has reinstated 72 suspended health workers and renewed contracts for 388 others. Waiguru also...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will sue you for linking me to ballot paper tender, Wetangula tells ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has threatened to sue the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for linking him to Greek Firm...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati assures of credible polls, cautions against misinformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured of credible elections on August 9. Speaking during...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to receive first batch of ballot papers at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The first batch of ballot papers is set to arrive in the country on Thursday, the Independent Electoral and...

3 hours ago