Ex-FKF Boss Nick Mwendwa in hot soup again a day after court set him free

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – A day after the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi released embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa, his troubles just don’t seem to be ending after he was re-arrested on Thursday morning.

According to police sources privy to the investigation, Mwendwa was arrested at his Kiambu Road home.

“He is being grilled at the DCI headquarters ahead of being arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts later this afternoon,” a police source told Capital Sports.

This is the second time that Mwendwa has been re-arrested after the Court failed to prosecute him.

According to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), there has been additional evidence in the case and hence, Mwendwa will take fresh plea on Monday July 11.

Mwendwa’s case of alleged embezzlement of close to Sh38mn was thrown out by the Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday once again after the prosecution failed to execute the case due to lack of evidence.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate said; “I hereby discharge Mwendwa under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) for failure by the DPP to avail evidence before this court.”

The prosecution had twice asked for time to gather more evidence even with the case dragging for months.

Mwendwa’s tribulations started late 2020 after Sports Cabinet Secretary disbanded the Federation over allegations of embezzlement of funds, following a report by a Sports Registrar Committee that was charged with perusing their books.

The decision led to a fiery objection from Mwendwa, and his team and he was arrested, later released, before the Court once again failed to prosecute the case and finally released him.

He was re-arrested for another time and had been out on a Sh10mn bond till Wednesday when the Court declared him free. But he did not enjoy his freedom for more than 24 hours as he has now been re-arrested.

According to the charge sheet from the previous case, between April 16 and May 31, 2021, Mwendwa and others not before court were accused to have conspired to defraud the Federation Sh29,502,709.

He is further accused that on May 15, 2021, he fraudulently acquired public property worth Sh2.5mn.

Mwendwa is further accused of fraudulent acquisition of property amounting to Sh5mn and another Sh1mn on March 4 and May 6,