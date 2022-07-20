Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta. /PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru suspends Railway Devt Levy, Import Declaration Fee on imported maize

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – President Kenyatta has announced the suspension of Railway Development Levy on all Imported maize.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, the Head of State further announced the suspension of the Import Declaration Fee on all imported maize.

President Kenyatta announced a new stimulus measure to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living, effectively lowering the cost of maize flour.

Effective Wednesday, the Head of State said a 2-kilogram packet of Unga will retail at Sh100 down from an average of Sh205 following talks with millers at State House, Nairobi.

“I note with regret that the cost of a 2 kg pack of maize-meal remains out of reach for many, as it is currently retailing at an average of Sh205,” Kenyatta said after a meeting with Millers at State House.

He announced the suspension of the Railway Development Levy and the Importation Declaration fee, effectively lowering the cost of a 2-kilogram maize flour to Sh100.

“As a consequence of this continued escalation in food prices, I today announce Fiscal Measures focused on food Subsidy, as our Fifth Stimulus Programme covering the supply and distribution of our nation’s staple food – maize meal, across the entire country,” he said.

Maize meal is Kenya’s staple food and its cost escalation was threatening to divide the nation, with leaders outside government calling for urgent measures to lower its price.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Do not hoard or politicize maize flour issue, President Kenyatta appeals to millers, leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to millers not to hoard maize flour saying this will affect Kenyans in a...

19 mins ago

Top stories

Unga down to Sh100 countrywide in measures by President Kenyatta to cushion Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced new stimulus measures to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living, effectively lowering...

26 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila says Karua debate against Gachagua impressive

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate Martha Karua following Tuesday’s...

4 hours ago

Judicial Appointments

Kimaru, Achode and Mativo among 7 nominees confirmed as CoA judges

The seven were listed in a Gazette Notice dated July 19 increasing the number of judges in the country's second highest to twenty-six.

8 hours ago

August Elections

I thought my sister was nominated by Raila until Uhuru said he handpicked her: Gachagua of Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua says the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential candidate and his deputy...

20 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

WATCH LIVE: THE DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 19TH 2022.

The debate will involve four candidates who are battling it out for the deputy president slot on joint presidential tickets among them Martha Karua...

1 day ago

Kenya

Seychelles Leaders Praise President Kenyatta’s Leadership Style

SEYCHELLES, Jul 19 – Seychelles political leaders have praised President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a visionary leader who has effectively voiced the African...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya, Seychelles Sign 10 Agreements To Cement Bilateral Ties

SEYCHELLES, Victoria, Jul 18 – Kenya and Seychelles on Monday signed a record 10 agreements to cement the historical cordial diplomatic relations the two...

2 days ago