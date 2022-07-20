Uhuru suspends Railway Devt Levy, Import Declaration Fee on imported maize

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – President Kenyatta has announced the suspension of Railway Development Levy on all Imported maize.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, the Head of State further announced the suspension of the Import Declaration Fee on all imported maize.

President Kenyatta announced a new stimulus measure to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living, effectively lowering the cost of maize flour.

Effective Wednesday, the Head of State said a 2-kilogram packet of Unga will retail at Sh100 down from an average of Sh205 following talks with millers at State House, Nairobi.

“I note with regret that the cost of a 2 kg pack of maize-meal remains out of reach for many, as it is currently retailing at an average of Sh205,” Kenyatta said after a meeting with Millers at State House.

He announced the suspension of the Railway Development Levy and the Importation Declaration fee, effectively lowering the cost of a 2-kilogram maize flour to Sh100.

“As a consequence of this continued escalation in food prices, I today announce Fiscal Measures focused on food Subsidy, as our Fifth Stimulus Programme covering the supply and distribution of our nation’s staple food – maize meal, across the entire country,” he said.

Maize meal is Kenya’s staple food and its cost escalation was threatening to divide the nation, with leaders outside government calling for urgent measures to lower its price.