Uhuru, just like his brother Raila, is an ungrateful man: Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has called President Uhuru Kenyatta an ungrateful leader citing his betrayal of Deputy President William Ruto, despite the UDA leader’s contribution to his election in 2013 and subsequent reelection in 2017.

Speaking at the deputy’s rally in Kapkatet, Kericho County, Wetangula said that Ruto was behind President Kenyatta’s success.

The FORD Kenya Party Leader said President Kenyatta who oversaw a purge of Ruto’s allies in the ruling Jubilee Party turned against a comrade just like Raila Odinga turned against him and had him ejected from the Senate Minority Leader slot.

“My brother Musalia and I said that we have pushed this old man for far too long, he has no respect, no gratitude, no place to go,” Wetangula said.

He warned Kenyans against voting for Odinga whom he dismissed as President Kenyatta’s stooge.

Wetangula blamed President Kenyatta and Odinga for the country’s woes since their much-publicized handshake in March 2018.

“So, we are warning you Kenyans, even in our drunken stupor we should not even imagine that we can give an opportunity to Uhuru to continue leading us through a proxy, through a stooge and through a puppet,” Wetangula emphasized.

He also claimed that President Kenyatta had deliberately tried to isolate Ruto and embarrassed him.

Wetangula publicly admitted the President had tried to convince key opposition figures to abandon Ruto and support Odinga instead.

He faulted the Director of Criminal Investigations for what her termed as deliberate targeting of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

“President Kenyatta must stop using the police and State agencies to sabotage IEBC. IEBC is a constitutional body established to manage elections and you have no authority to intimidate IEBC,” Wetangula said.

“We stand here to reassure Chebukati and his team that we have absolute trust, confidence and faith in you and we will make sure you deliver a credible and an acceptable election,” he added.