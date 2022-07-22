UDA writes demand letter to Sports Kenya over revocation of Nyayo Stadium contract

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) are now demanding on Sports Kenya to revoke the letter cancelling the contractual agreement booking Nyayo stadium for the party’s last rally slated for August 6.

Through their legal counsel Adrian Kamotho, UDA stated that the purported revocation of the contract is illegal saying they still have a permit to use the sports facility.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our client’s legal right to use Nyayo National Stadium on 6th August 2022. within the subsisting contractual terms remains unaffected by your Irregular letter,” stated the letter.

In the event the contract is revoked, UDA insisted that the actions would tantamount to impunity and violation of rights enshrined in Article 10 of the constitution which which will force them to seek legal action.

“TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that unless we receive your response along the terms of our demand by 2.00pm on 21 July 2022, we have strict, final and unequivocal Instructions to commence legal proceedings against Sports Kenya and Mr. Plus Metto, without any further reference to you,” stated the letter.

The Deputy President William Ruto led party pointed out that having booked on 12th July 2022 through a binding contract they had already sourced services from different providers and the cancellation of the contract would lead to losses.

“Any form of Interference or breach of the aforesaid contract would unjustifiably subject taxpayers to humongous financial losses accruing from damages running into hundreds of millions in Kenya shillings,”the letter read.

Sports Kenya denied the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) permission to use Nyayo Stadium for its final rallies on August 5 and 6 saying the venue has been booked for a peace concert.

This is despite a contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicating that the alliance made a booking on July 12, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508mn, being hire charges.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto through a letter addressed to UDA Secretary General informed the William Ruto-led alliance that they wouldn’t be able to use the venue, since the dates of the peace concerts coincide with their booked date.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Centre- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between 5th-7th August, 2022 the facility will not be available for your use,” Metto stated.

On Tuesday the Azimio campaign team also claimed to have booked the same venue for their final rally.

The Azimio Coalition Secretary General Junet Mohammed issued a press release notifying their supporters that they will be holding their final campaign meeting in Nairobi on the 6th at Nyayo stadium.