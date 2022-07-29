Connect with us

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina. / Moses Muoki

August Elections

UDA most popular party at 41pc ahead of ODM’s 34pc – TIFA poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A research by Trends and Insights of Africa (TIFA) has placed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the most popular party 41 percent two weeks to the election.

According to the study, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) came second with a 34 percent rating.  

Jubilee Party was third with 6 percent and Wiper Democratic Movement Party 3 percent and Roots Party at 2 percent.

In their last polls on July 11, 2022, UDA was still leading with 33 per cent compared to ODM which garnered 26 per cent in the popularity rating.

More to follow …

