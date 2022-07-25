Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Keiyo South MP aspirant Gideon Kimaiyo using donkeys to campaign. /COURTESY

August Elections

UDA aspirant in Keiyo South MP race Kimaiyo uses donkeys to campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – As campaigns enter the home stretch ahead of the August election, politicians ae using all available methods to woo voters.

An aspirant for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat Gideon Kimaiyo resorted to using donkeys to pass on his message to voters.

He donned the beasts of burden with well-fitting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) attire and took them along as he traversed the constituency.

Kimaiyo alias Sonko won in the UDA primaries after he garnered more than 12,000 votes which were more than half of those of his closest rival, the incumbent MP Daniel Rono.

Rono lost to Kimaiyo during the UDA primaries.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Magoha appoints Mike Kuria as Commission for University Education CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Mike Kuria as the new Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Commission...

30 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NCCK urges DCI, IEBC to embrace dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

NAIROBI KENYA, July 25 – National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Panama-based IEBC contractor arrested at JKIA works as Smartmatic’s deployment chief: data

Joel Gustavo Rodriguez' LinkedIn profile identified him as the Global Service Deployment Manager placing him at the core of Smartmatic operations, discounting reports by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA suspends Modern Coast Bus Operations after Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all Modern Coast Bus operations following the Tharaka Nithi accident...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will not sleep until Sonko is on the ballot – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to ensure that Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Ali Mbogo...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua condole with families who lost loved ones in Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have condoled with...

3 hours ago

August Elections

DP Ruto urges Raila to reconsider decision to skip presidential debate

NANDI HILLS, Kenya, Jul 25 – Deputy President William Ruto is now urging his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja –...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Presidential debate to go on as Raila holds Town Hall meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The 2022 Presidential Debate Secretariat has confirmed that the debate slated for Tuesday will go on as scheduled despite...

4 hours ago