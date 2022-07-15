TitTok launches initiative to curb misinformation ahead of Aug Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – TikTok has launched an initiative to curb misinformation in the build-up to next month’s general election.

According to TikTok’s South Africa Government Relations Director Fortune Sibanda, this will ensure that information is disseminated responsibly.

Sibanda said that TikTok believes in collaborations with various stakeholders to strengthen its efforts to protect against harm and misuse on its platform.

“We are engaging with diverse stakeholders in Kenya to discuss opportunities and challenges for dynamic solutions in a fast-paced digital world. Our resolve is to spread positivity in markets where we operate as we promote peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The Director acknowledged that the stakeholder engagements in conjunction with the launch of the elections hub in Kenya, affirms TikTok’s commitment to being a responsible industry leader that aims to make a positive impact in Africa and throughout the world.

Sibanda noted that the team in Africa has done week-long engagements in Kenya targeting NGOs, government, media, corporate organizations, civil societies, educational institutions and other role-players that form part of the TikTok community in Kenya.

As part of the initiative, the entertainment app has launched a 3-part series titled #TikTokForPeace in partnership with article 19 which is a series of TikTok LIVE streams hosted at Strathmore University, Policy Innovation center and streamed on the article 19 TikTok page on tolerance, building bridges and active citizenship.

“TikTok plays a significant role in shaping discourse around Important topics. Using TikTok as a medium through which to engender an atmosphere of mutual cooperation during Kenya’s national election period is part of our resolve to provide a platform that promotes peace and provides a safe space for positive digital expression,” Sibanda stated.

In Kenya and beyond, the TikTok community is encouraged to be a part of the campaign by reporting harmful content that appears untrue and fuels any political intolerance in any way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TikTok in general is a platform that encourages authentic and entertaining content that speaks to the important message of national and global harmony.

As an entertainment platform, the app continuously updates its community with innovative features and functions to enhance their experience and supports these developments with robust tools and controls that help users to manage the content they consume on the platform.

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video whose mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.