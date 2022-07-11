TIFA reports public confidence in IEBC at 60pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11– A new survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has projected public confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 60 per cent.

The study published on Monday suggested the proportion of respondents with confidence in IEBC was slightly higher among supporters of United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

TIFA lead researcher Tom Wolf said 65 per cent of Ruto supporters had condidence in the Wafula Chebukati-led agency compared to 59 per cent of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s supporters.

“Slightly more Ruto supporters hold this view than Odinga’s,” he said.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM – Moses Muoki

The survey which was conducted between June 25 and 30 also revealed that 16 per cent of those interviewed were somewhat confident with the poll agency while 17 per cent were not confident at all.

The findings further indicated that overall, six in ten Kenyans expressed confidence that any presidential election petition that goes to the Supreme Court after the August 9 election will be adjudicated fairly, without outside interference.

“Significall there is no statistical contrast between Ruto and Odinga supporters on this issue,” Wolf noted.