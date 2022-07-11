Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
TIFA lead researcher Tom Wolf (pictured) said 65 per cent of Ruto supporters had condidence in the Wafula Chebukati-led agency compared to 59 per cent of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga's supporters/FILE- Sam Wanjohi

2022 ELECTIONS

TIFA reports public confidence in IEBC at 60pc

The study published on Monday suggested the proportion of respondents with confidence in IEBC was slightly higher among supporters of United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11– A new survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has projected public confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 60 per cent.

The study published on Monday suggested the proportion of respondents with confidence in IEBC was slightly higher among supporters of United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

TIFA lead researcher Tom Wolf said 65 per cent of Ruto supporters had condidence in the Wafula Chebukati-led agency compared to 59 per cent of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s supporters.

“Slightly more Ruto supporters hold this view than Odinga’s,” he said.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM – Moses Muoki

The survey which was conducted between June 25 and 30 also revealed that 16 per cent of those interviewed were somewhat confident with the poll agency while 17 per cent were not confident at all.

The findings further indicated that overall, six in ten Kenyans expressed confidence that any presidential election petition that goes to the Supreme Court after the August 9 election will be adjudicated fairly, without outside interference.

“Significall there is no statistical contrast between Ruto and Odinga supporters on this issue,” Wolf noted.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Revised traffic law empowering police to deploy breathalyzers takes effect

The Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2022 was reviewed to address a conflict with the Traffic (Breathalyzer) Rules, 2011 which criminalized drink-driving, an offence the principal act did...

1 hour ago

County News

Nairobi Water proposes tariff hike of up to 40pc to offset loans

The increase, the company said in a notice on Thursday, will help in servicing loans owed by the utility firm and will assist in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police contain gas explosion at Broadcasting House in Nairobi

The police deployed water cannons on Monday after a fire was reported at a canteen located within the Broadcasting House complex along Harry Thuku...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati says IEBC committed to working with the media

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is dedicated to working closely with the media to deliver...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat after IEBC gazettes name

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – With legal cases hanging on his neck, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has gone ahead to list Nairobi...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Bahati to vie for Mathare MP seat after IEBC lists name

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Kevin Kioko Bahati is set to vie for the Mathare Parliamentary seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Blow to Karungo after IEBC fails to gazette him despite Court Order

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senatorial candidate Karungo wa Thangwa suffered a blow after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Peace messages dominate Eid prayers as country edges towards General Election

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 10 – Messages of peaceful election and co-existence reverberated throughout the two days millions of Kenyan Muslims joined their brethren across...

21 hours ago