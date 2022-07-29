Connect with us

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

August Elections

TIFA poll places Raila ahead in presidential contest at 46.7pc, Ruto 44.4pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29- With just 10 days to the August 9 general election, a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has found that Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most preferred candidate at 46.7 percent, followed closely by his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto who has been polled at 44.4 per cent.

The survey released on Friday by TIFA Lead Researcher Tom Wolf polled George Wajackoyah of Roots party at 1.8 per cent while David Mwaure of Agano party trailed at 0.1 per cent.

The poll indicated that 5.2 per cent of the respondents were still undecided.

According to Wolf however, despite Odinga having more national support there is a possibility that there wouldn’t be a winner in the first round.

“The presence of Wajackoyah and Mwaure raises the possibility that neither Odinga nor Ruto will be able to secure a first-round win,” he stated.

The poll conducted between 21st and July 26, 2022, also revealed that Odinga – Karua ticket is supported by more men than women at (51 per cent and 42 per cent respectively).

“Ruto-Gachagua ticket doesn’t have a much gender gap,” Wolf noted.

The survey further revealed that Azimio is the most preferred coalition at 47 per cent, followed by Kenya Kwanza at 42 per cent while 11 per cent of respondents were still undecided.

“Kenya Kwanza dominates in Central Rift and Mt.Kenya,” he stated.

TIFA said a total of 2000 registered voters were interviewed during the survey, through a face-to-face method.

