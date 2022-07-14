Connect with us

Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata.

August Elections

TIFA places Irungu Kang’ata ahead in Murang’a Governor’s race at 58pc

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jul 14 – A new  Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) poll has placed Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata ahead in Murang’a Governor’s race at 58 per cent, while his main challenger Jamleck Kamau of Jubilee has been polled at 13 per cent.

The poll released on Thursday established that the Kenya Kwanza alliance is supported by most of the residents of Murang’a County at 60 percent.

The proportion of undecided voters was found to be 22 percent with Azimio la Umoja one Kenya alliance support at 18 per cent.

In terms of Presidential candidate popularity, DP Ruto is the most preferred at 62 per cent, Odinga follows at 18 per cent, Wajackoyah 4 per cent while 16 per cent are still undecided.

The survey which was conducted between June 25 and 26 th also revealed that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party in Muranga at 57 percent.

The ruling Jubilee  was listed in second place at 11 per cent, followed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at 3 percent while while 28 percent of the respondents were said to be undecided.

In the Senatorial contest, TIFA found that UDA’s Joe Nyutu was the most popular candidate , and Betty Maina the most popular woman representative candidate.

TIFA said that they interviewed 407 respondents both male and female, who are registered voters.

The research focused on five counties including Muranga, Trans Nzoia, Isiolo, Kisii and Nyamira.

