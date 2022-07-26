There’s only one plan in this election, the other side has sketches: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto has criticized his archrival Raila Odinga (Azimio) saying he had no clue on what he intends to do in his bid for the presidency.

Ruto who spoke in a post-election interview at the presidential debate on Tuesday said he had a solid plan to transform the country’s economy through targeted investments in agriculture, manufacturing and policy interventions to avail affordable credit.

“I’d have hoped that my competitor would have been here. Unfortunately, and it is understandable, that there’s only one plan in this election: the Kenya Kwanza plan, the other side has sketches and that is why they are not here,” he told a pool of reporters shortly after emerging from the debate.

Ruto went on to state Odinga’s camp lacked the political will to fight corruption since such a move would be resisted by its key partners.

“We are the only side that has a plan on fighting corruption, conflict of interest and state capture. The other side (Azimio) are actually hostages. They’re sponsored by people who perpetuate conflict of interest and they missed this debate so su not to offend their sponsors,” he said.

More to follow…