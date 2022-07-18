Suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist arrested in Lamu, weapons recovered

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 18 – Authorities have apprehended a suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist and recovered a cache of weapons following an operation in Lamu’s Milimani area.

Police said the suspect was arrested Sunday by the General Service Unit (GSU) personnel following an intelligence-led operation to flush out remnants of Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding in the vast Boni forest.

Weapons recovered include 1 RPG launcher, 1 RPG heat warhead, 1 booster, and 2 booster housing according to the National Police Service.

“The suspect is reportedly part of a group of other militants believed to have staged a foiled attack on a National Police Service camp recently,” the NPS said Monday.

According to police, the suspect had a visible suspected-gun-inflicted wound on the left leg above the ankle believed to have been sustained in the previous foiled attack.

“The suspect has since been placed in custody as security teams are out to pursue his accomplices believed to be holed up in the Boni forest,” NPS stated

The NPS lauded the members of the public for collaborating with the security agencies in countering violent extremism.

“We encourage them to continue sharing timely information to their nearest security officers, post or station or through our Toll-free No. 999, 911, 112 or through FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203,” NPS said.

Two weeks ago, the Kenyan military forces said they killed 10 suspected Al-Shabaab militants following a security operation in Sarira and Kolbio areas in the Boni Forest.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that other suspected Shabaab terrorists escaped with injuries during the operation conducted near the Lamu-Somalia border.

According to the KDF, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group are suspected to be part of the Jeysh Ayman team led by Maalim Ayman who had allegedly planned to carry out attacks within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

“During the operation, ten newly graduated Al Shabaab terrorists were killed as others escaped with multiple injuries,” it said in a statement.

One Rocket Propelled Grenade launcher (RPG), several assault weapons, assorted ammunition as well as personal effects were recovered during the operation.

The KDF said that its troops have been actively engaged in a number of operations along the border areas to prevent further attacks from the Somalia-based militant group.

“KDF troops continue with operations along the Kenya-Somalia border, along with other security agencies and support from local residents, to pacify the area in a bid to get rid of Al Shabaab terrorists,” they said.