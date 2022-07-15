Supreme Court upholds Sonko impeachment as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Mike Sonko as Nairobi Governor against his impeachment stating that due process was followed.

in its ruling, the seven-judge bench stated that Sonko was accorded adequate time and facility to respond to the charges against him both at the county assembly and in the Senate.

It pointed out that the County Assembly, the Senate and the two superior courts below were convinced that the charges were proved to the standard required in such circumstances.

It stated that no error for their analysis and conclusion has been presented.