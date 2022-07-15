Supreme Court to rule on Sonko appeal against impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Supreme Court is Friday expected to deliver its judgment in the case in which former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is appealing his impeachment of December 2020.

Sonko filed the appeal at the apex court after both Court of Appeal and the High Court upheld his removal from office by the Senate.

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira issued a notice in which she disclosed that the 7-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome will render their judgment at 4 pm by way of an email.

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the appeal where parties argued their cases with Sonko reiterating his impeachment did not meet the threshold set under the Constitution.

The apex court verdict comes a day after Sonko was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for Mombasa Governor’s seat in the August 9 elections.

According to Sonko’s legal team which include Wilfred Nyamu, their appeal is against the Court of Appeal’s judgment rendered on March 4, 2022 upholding Sonko’s impeachment.