Supremacy battle between Moses Kuria, Wamatangi reigns as Kenya Kwanza tours Kiambu

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 10 – The supremacy battle for the Kiambu gubernatorial race came to the fore on Saturday in a war of words between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi and Chama Cha Kazi’s Moses Kuria as the Kenya Kwanza team toured the county.

The UDA brigade led by Kikuyu constituency Member of Parliament Kimani Ishungwa drummed up support for their party candidate, as allies of the Gatundu South legislator who is vying for the gubernatorial position also backed up their candidate.

The crowd competed to cheer their preferred candidates as Wamatangi was making his speech forcing them to take turns in addressing the crowd.

“Kindly give that Microphone to Moses Kuria. We hear what he has for you,” said Wamatangi while the crowd competed to cheer for their candidates.

Moses Kuria came out clearly to campaign for Deputy President William Ruto whereas Wamatangi was choosing to popularize his manifestos amid a charged crowd that succeeded to interrupt him while delivering his message.

“The main reason we are here today is because of the votes for William Samoei Ruto,” Kuria stated.

Residents condemned the action saying it was creating division between voters and the leaders should have not incited the crowd.

“It is a mistake in that the people who were supposed to come show love and peace are the same people who come to disrupt the meeting which is not good,” resident stated.

Wamatangi went ahead urging voters to do campaigns in peace and vote in peace no matter their preferred candidates.

“Let us do campaigns in peace and vote in peace and with respect. Moses Kuria has his own party which is CCK campaigning for his gubernatorial seat, and we also have our own party which is UDA,” he stated.

This follows the IEBC had officially allowed candidates to carry their campaigns till the last two days to election day.