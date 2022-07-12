Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto. /CFM

August Elections

Stop saying I wanted to slap you, in our culture we don’t slap Women: Ruto to Wamalwa

Published

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya, Jul 12 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa lied when he claimed he almost slapped him in 2018.

The DP while campaigning in the western region told the residents that CS Wamalwa’s sentiments are reckless and do not hold any truth.

“In our culture we do not slap women, tell him that. We respect women, tell him to stop lying,” Ruto said.

The DP also accused Wamalwa of being thankless despite having assisted him to secure the Ministry job in the jubilee government.

“Tell that person to stop bad mouthing if it were not for me he would still be jobless and loitering in the streets,” DP Ruto.

Wamalwa made the claims  during the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya campaigns in Bukhungu Stadium Kakamega county on Saturday, saying that is a secret he has kept for a long time.

Wamalwa alleged that after the elections, he and other Luhya leaders went to meet the president at State House, a move which DP didn’t like and demanded a resignation letter from the CS

“I want to tell you today, even I Eugene Wamalwa your son, I almost got slapped by that guy. This is a secret I have kept for all these years. He told me to get out of his government and hand me a resignation letter the following day,” he said.

Wamalwa added that, unlike the president, he wouldn’t have turned the other cheek but would have defended himself “mundu khu mundu”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If he could have dared to slap me, I wouldn’t have given him the other cheek,” added Wamalwa.

He further alleged he has forgiven the DP and prays to God not to allow him to take the country’s top position come August.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto says Raila manipulating opinion polls in his favour

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya, Jul 12 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims his main competitor in the August 9 presidential contest Raila Odinga is...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila dares Ruto for a ‘bruising battle’ in raging manual voter register debate

NAROK, Kenya Jul 12 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto...

17 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mutua: Azimio pollsters know Raila is headed for defeat

Mutua who is among party chiefs who founded the Azimio coalition before ditching the outfit alongside his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi (Pamaja Africa Alliance)...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pollster scores Uhuru as average performer in second term review

The survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 35 percent of the 1,533 respondents interviewed between June 25 and 30...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

TIFA gives Raila 3-point lead as gender gap in Azimio widens by 10pc

The survey also reported a 10 per cent gender gap among Azimio supporters with 47 per cent of Odinga's supporters being male voters against...

1 day ago

Kenya

I almost got slapped by Ruto, CS Wamalwa claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa now claims he was almost slapped by Deputy President William Ruto back in 2018....

2 days ago

August Elections

I would have given him the other cheek to slap: President Kenyatta responds to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now says he would have turned the other cheek should Deputy President William Ruto have slapped...

4 days ago

August Elections

Jesus was a product of bottom-up Philosophy – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued to drum up support for the bottom–up economic model this time taking it...

4 days ago