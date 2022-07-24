Connect with us

President Kenyatta greets Bishop Abraham Mulwa of the African Inland Church who led the thanksgiving service at State House Nairobi Gardens/PSCU

2022 ELECTIONS

State House holds thanksgiving service for Uhuru’s 10-year rule

State House, the official presidential residence said the special thanksgiving prayer and worship service reflected on the successful 10-year tenure of Their Excellencies President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Published

The interfaith service is attended by State House Kenya staff from all State Houses and State Lodges led by Comptroller of State House Kinuthia Mbugua and Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Constance Gakonyo/PSCU
