SRC abolishes sitting, mileage allowances for MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has abolished sitting and mileage allowances for Members of Parliament with effect from August 9.

According to the Body’s chairperson Lynn Mengich, this will also affect speakers and County Executive Committee Members (CECs)

“Sitting allowance for plenary sessions in Parliament and County assemblies is abolished and ceases to be payable,” she stated.

Mengich pointed out that the mileage allowances which include car grants for all State Officers has been removed.

More to follow….