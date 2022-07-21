Sports Kenya denies UDA Nyayo Stadium permit for final rally, venue booked for peace concert

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suffered a major blow after Sports Kenya denied it permission to use Nyayo Stadium for its final rallies on August 5 and 6 saying the venue has been booked for a peace concert.

This is despite a contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicating that the alliance made a booking on July 12, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508mn, being hire charges.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto through a letter addressed to UDA Secretary General informed the William Ruto-led alliance that they wouldn’t be able to use the venue, since the dates of the peace concerts coincide with their booked date.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Centre- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between 5th-7th August, 2022 the facility will not be available for your use,” Metto stated.

On Tuesday the Azimio campaign team also claimed to have booked the same venue for their final rally.

The Azimio Coalition Secretary General Junet Mohammed issued a press release notifying their supporters that they will be holding their final campaign meeting in Nairobi on the 6th at Nyayo stadium.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by #babanamartha will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on 6th August 2022 at Nyayo stadium,” stated the Coalition’s Secretary General Junet Mohammed.