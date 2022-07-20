Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DPP Haji . /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko’s chances to vie in Mombasa Governor race slim – DPP Haji

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The chances of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko being on the ballot in the Mombasa gubernatorial race is slim says the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

Haji stated that within the law, Sonko is well within his right to exhaust all legal avenues but from the prosecution stand his case is quite ‘weak’.

“I think his chances are slim but he has the right constitutionally and I think the grounds that he is going with are not very strong,” Haji stated.

The Former Nairobi governor had filed an appeal at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the decision by the Supreme Court upholding his impeachment.

The Director of Public Prosecution opines that it might be an exercise in futility faulting Sonko legal counsel led by Lawyer Danstan Omari for misleading their client.

Haji insisted that Sonko’s legal counsel is a bunch of busy bodies out to derail the fight against corruption in the country.

“I think the choice of the counsel that he has who in my opinion are very busybodies who are there to derail the fight against graft and am talking about Danstan Omari and his cohort of counsels,”

“With all due respect they have just become busy bodies trying to derail the fight against corruption and you can see that quite clearly,” Haji said.

According to Haji the East African Court of Justice will not deliver a different verdict from that of the apex court as Chapter 6 of the constitution had indeed been violated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think they are even misleading their client to expect that he will get a different result from this. I think he just seeking to delay the elections,” the DPP stated.

Sonko through his lawyers Kenneth Wanyanga and Danstan Omari stated that he was not given a chance to be heard as required by law.

He stated that the highest court in the land did not consider that his impeachment appeal was not responded to.

At the hearing of the appeal Sonko will be asking the court to issue interim orders stopping the execution of the judgement.

He further argued that the Supreme Court did not vacate the order issued by three judges of the High Court sitting in Mombasa that directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to place Sonko’s name on the ballot

The lawyers said that the Supreme Court issued an order that the matter was supposed to be heard by five judges but the same was heard by seven judges against their own order.

The lawyers further disclosed that they have filed a review before the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the judgment.

They stated that the Supreme Court having admitted that it had no jurisdiction to hear the impeachment application; instead they proceeded to give a determination.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I talked to Uhuru and told him to reduce Unga prices – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga now says he is the man who intervened...

1 hour ago

Judicial Appointments

Kimaru, Achode and Mativo among 7 nominees confirmed as CoA judges

The seven were listed in a Gazette Notice dated July 19 increasing the number of judges in the country's second highest to twenty-six.

2 hours ago

crime

Employee seeks witchdoctor services to evade arrest after stealing from employer

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20- Criminal elements have turned to witchcraft and other unconventional means in a bid to evade detection by security agencies once...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto congratulates Gachagua after debate with Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated his running mate Rigathi Gachagua following his debate with Azimio La Umoja –...

13 hours ago

August Elections

“I don’t have billions, I’m worth Sh800mn – Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy President candidate Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims that he is a billionaire. Rigathi told...

14 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya Kwanza campaigns are funded by Hustlers -Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua says their campaigns are being funded by the ordinary Kenyan...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Gachagua denies wealth comes from business dealings during brother’s tenure as Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathe Gachagua has denied claims that a portion of his fortune stems...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

The chopper I use for campaigns is from a kind corporate friend: Karua

Karua said the chopper she uses on her campaign was a "kind donation from a corporate friend" without disclosing the donor.

15 hours ago