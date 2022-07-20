Sonko’s chances to vie in Mombasa Governor race slim – DPP Haji

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The chances of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko being on the ballot in the Mombasa gubernatorial race is slim says the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

Haji stated that within the law, Sonko is well within his right to exhaust all legal avenues but from the prosecution stand his case is quite ‘weak’.

“I think his chances are slim but he has the right constitutionally and I think the grounds that he is going with are not very strong,” Haji stated.

The Former Nairobi governor had filed an appeal at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the decision by the Supreme Court upholding his impeachment.

The Director of Public Prosecution opines that it might be an exercise in futility faulting Sonko legal counsel led by Lawyer Danstan Omari for misleading their client.

Haji insisted that Sonko’s legal counsel is a bunch of busy bodies out to derail the fight against corruption in the country.

“I think the choice of the counsel that he has who in my opinion are very busybodies who are there to derail the fight against graft and am talking about Danstan Omari and his cohort of counsels,”

“With all due respect they have just become busy bodies trying to derail the fight against corruption and you can see that quite clearly,” Haji said.

According to Haji the East African Court of Justice will not deliver a different verdict from that of the apex court as Chapter 6 of the constitution had indeed been violated.

“I think they are even misleading their client to expect that he will get a different result from this. I think he just seeking to delay the elections,” the DPP stated.

Sonko through his lawyers Kenneth Wanyanga and Danstan Omari stated that he was not given a chance to be heard as required by law.

He stated that the highest court in the land did not consider that his impeachment appeal was not responded to.

At the hearing of the appeal Sonko will be asking the court to issue interim orders stopping the execution of the judgement.

He further argued that the Supreme Court did not vacate the order issued by three judges of the High Court sitting in Mombasa that directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to place Sonko’s name on the ballot

The lawyers said that the Supreme Court issued an order that the matter was supposed to be heard by five judges but the same was heard by seven judges against their own order.

The lawyers further disclosed that they have filed a review before the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the judgment.

They stated that the Supreme Court having admitted that it had no jurisdiction to hear the impeachment application; instead they proceeded to give a determination.