Mike Sonko. /FILE

August Elections

Sonko moves to file contempt suit against Chebukati for striking him off Mombasa Governor race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has now moved to institute contempt proceedings against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and Mombas returning officer Swalhah Yusuf for striking him off the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

Through his legal counsel, Sonko held that his candidature is still valid on the basis of Article 193(3) of the constitution and therefore the revocation by Mombasa returning officer Yusuf is untimely.

“With regard to the above we therefore wish to inform you that your revocation dated 18 July 2022 is illegal and void ab initio without directions of the High Court at Mombasa,” the court papers read.

According to Sonko he is still protected by the constitution and can vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat with a pending review in court.

“It is evidently clear that, Hon MIKE MBIVU SONKO is protected by the Constitution and until he exhaust all appeal mechanism he does not stand disqualified as you industriously wish to purport,” the court papers read.

The Former Nairobi Governor told the poll agency that until the review is heard and determined then the notice letter invalidating his candidature doesn’t hold water.

“We demand that you revoke unconditionally the contents of the said letter and Gazette our client to vie. Take note that you are a public servant holding a Constitutional office and you are obliged to adhere strictly to the tenets and dictum of the Constitution of Kenya which has created your office,” the court papers read.

The electoral body revoked Sonko’s candidature in the Mombasa Gubernatorial race following the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his impeachment as Nairobi Governor.

“In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment, you are, therefore, disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as the Governor of Mombasa County or any other county,” IEBC’s letter to Sonko stated.

Yusuf, who had last week cleared Sonko vie, said that the High Court allowed the nomination based on Article 193 (3) since he had a pending appeal at the Supreme Court. 

With the Supreme having upheld his impeachment, he said, Sonko stands disqualified.

