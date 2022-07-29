Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mike Sonko/CFM-FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko in court to challenge IEBC decision revoking Mombasa Gubernatorial Certificate

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – Embattled former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has now moved to court under a certificate of urgency to challenge the decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify him from the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The matter which has since been forwarded to the judge comes more than 10 days after the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his impeachment as Nairobi Governor.

“In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment, you are, therefore, disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as the Governor of Mombasa County or any other county,” said the commission’s Mombasa Returning Officer Swalhah Yusuf in a letter dated July 18.

However, in the fresh petition, Sonko argued that by the time the electoral agency was revoking his certificate, he had already filed for a review at the Supreme Court as well as at the East African court of justice.

Sonko further described the decision by the Wafula Chebukati-led Commission as irrational and unreasonable.

He added that the decision was made without consideration of his rights and the rights of Mombasa County voters.

“The impugned decision was arrived at in an opaque and arbitrary manner and there is no explanation on what criteria guided the process considering that the 1st Respondent (Mombasa County Returning Officer) does not have any such powers to revoke the registration of a candidate arbitrarily and no such law was cited by the 1st Respondent in support of her illegal and unlawful action,” reads the petition by Sonko’s lawyers in part.

On July 16, Sonko filed for a review of the decision by the Supreme Court to uphold his impeachment in 2020 terming the verdict a miscarriage of justice.

Sonko faulted the apex court while taking issue with the expansion of the bench that determined the matter from five judges to all the seven justices of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They have infringed on my rights and that is why we have filed for a review. All I want is a fair hearing and fair trial so that I can get justice,” Sonko stated.

He also contested the inclusion of Chief Justice Martha Koome on the bench saying he had already publicly taken a position on the matter outside court.

Sonko was alluding to a media interview where CJ Koome said that impeached Governors shouldn’t be allowed to contest until their impeachment is overturned by the court.

He argued that Koome’s comments were an indication that she had already taken sides.

“She shouldn’t have been part of the bench regarding my matter because already in her mind she had made an opinion that Sonko shouldn’t be on the ballot,” Sonko stated.

He also wondered how Sirisia MP John Waluke was cleared to vie despite having been convicted, yet he is being denied justice under similar circumstances.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Chebukati says all polling stations to have ballot papers by Aug 6

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says all polling stations will have ballot papers and...

8 mins ago

August Elections

TIFA poll places Raila ahead in presidential contest at 46.7pc, Ruto 44.4pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29- With just 10 days to the August 9 general election, a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA)...

1 hour ago

August Elections

UDA most popular party at 41pc ahead of ODM’s 34pc – TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A research by Trends and Insights of Africa (TIFA) has placed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the most...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Raila projected to win with 52pc followed by Ruto at 45pc: poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A poll by the Centre for African Progress has projected a win by Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya...

2 hours ago

Kenya

EACC recovers Sh430mn public land after court order

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered grabbed public land valued at Sh430 million after the Environment and...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to meet presidential candidates over forms 34A, 34B concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will Friday meet presidential contenders and their agents for a consultative meeting...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commended For Revitalizing APRM

NAIROBI, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been commended for his leadership role in the revitalisation of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM)....

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court dismisses Sonko’s contempt case against Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – The High Court has dismissed the case by Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to have the Independent Electoral and...

19 hours ago