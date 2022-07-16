Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mike Sonko/CFM-FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

Sonko files for review of impeachment verdict, accuses Supreme Court of bias

Sonko, who addressed members of the press on Saturday, faulted the apex court while taking issue with the expansion of the bench that determined the matter from six judges to all the seven justices of the Supreme Court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has filed for a review of Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold his impeachment in 2020 terming the verdict a miscarriage of justice.

Sonko, who addressed members of the press on Saturday, faulted the apex court while taking issue with the expansion of the bench that determined the matter from six judges to all the seven justices of the Supreme Court.

He also contested the inclusion of Chief Justice Martha Koome in the bench saying he had already publicly taken a position on the matter outside court.

Sonko said he had equally filed an application at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the alleged bias by the court.

More to follow…

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to clear obstacles for faith institutions during prayer summit with bishops

Speaking at a prayer summit organized by Grace Gachagua, the spouse of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto assured the clergy that his administration...

43 mins ago

Top stories

MultiChoice files contempt proceedings against Jamii Telecom over sports pirating

Despite being granted 72 business hours, up from an initial 48 business hours, to comply with the take down notices, Jamii Telecom Limited was...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

EU observer mission to deploy media monitors, Technology Analyst for polls

The Mission told news reporters at a media briefing in Westlands the includes a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission's technology, specifically...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cybercrime: Man with 93 phones arrested as police storm Embakasi-based ‘command-post’

Brian Mutua Muema within Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones which are suspected to have been stolen.

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

EU Election Observation Mission to deploy 180 monitors in 39 counties

The Observer Mission will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission's technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System, and media...

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

UDA Presidential Campaign says Ruto, Gachagua to make own choices on debates

Mohamed, who was flanked by the campaign's Director General, Josphat Nanok, cited a media survey released by the Media Council of Kenya in June...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Somalia set for JCC talks in Mogadishu after border reopening

As part of the roadmap to revive cooperation, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud agreed on the resumption of Kenya...

8 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Is it the end of the road for Sonko?

Questions however still linger on whether provisions under Article 75 are applicable to Governors who are impeached under Article 181 which outlines four grounds...

23 hours ago