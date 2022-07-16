Sonko files for review of impeachment verdict, accuses Supreme Court of bias

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has filed for a review of Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold his impeachment in 2020 terming the verdict a miscarriage of justice.

Sonko, who addressed members of the press on Saturday, faulted the apex court while taking issue with the expansion of the bench that determined the matter from six judges to all the seven justices of the Supreme Court.

He also contested the inclusion of Chief Justice Martha Koome in the bench saying he had already publicly taken a position on the matter outside court.

Sonko said he had equally filed an application at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the alleged bias by the court.

More to follow…