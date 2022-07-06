Shioso assures Kenyans of peaceful Aug polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans of security during the upcoming polls saying that the government has put in place adequate measures to ensure that the exercise runs smoothly.

Shioso told Capital FM News Wednesday that the government is committed to a peaceful election and appealed to Kenyans to work together with the security agencies in their quest to keep the country safe.

“We have been in the thick of things, working with partners, planning for peaceful and secure elections. All plans are in place. We have ticked all the boxes on the roadmap, and we are committed to delivering peaceful elections,” Shioso said.

He also urged Kenyans to remain peaceful during and after the electioneering period and collaborate with all the stakeholders including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to deliver peaceful polls.

While commenting on the current state of security in the country, Shioso said that most parts of the country are safe except for a few isolated cases.

The Police Spokesperson singled out areas like Lamu and Marsabit where he said that the government moved in to restore peace saying normalcy has resumed in these areas.

In regard to the “Confirm Gang” that has been terrorizing Nakuru residents, Shioso said that huge progress has been made in efforts to contain them adding that several members of the gang have since been apprehended.

He pointed out that the curfews that are currently in place in some parts of the country have played a key role in restoring peace in places that were earlier plagued by insecurity.

“People in those areas are actually very happy, for instance in Marsabit, the curfew was for one month, but we had to extend it for another month because people requested it, they told us they felt very safe with security officers in place,” he said.

The Police spokesperson added that without the curfews in place the insecurity would have had a negative impact on polls noting that people were fearful to go out to carry out their normal activities.