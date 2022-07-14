Shift power, resources to locally-led interventions: Odede to world leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — Shining Hope for Communities Founder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede has called on world leaders to fully involve local leaders in communities’ transformation.

Speaking during Devex World 2022 held in Washington, DC, Dr. Odede said world leaders should shift power and resources to local leaders who have better understanding of problems facing the world today.

“I want to challenge you all today, if our sector can truly shift, not just talking about it, but really shift power, resources and decision-making to proximate leaders, the communities can be transformed on a large scale,” Dr. Odede told over 1000 global thinkers, change-makers, and expert practitioners who converged in person for Devex World in Washington on Tuesday.

Over 10, 000 audience followed the annual event online.

Dr. Odede, who grew up in Kibera slums in Nairobi, said people who have lived experience are in a better position to provide solutions to the challenges facing communities they live in.

“I grew up in Kibera slums and I can say, the opportunity of putting those who have experienced the challenges in the position to solve them is the game changer,” he said.

The Shofco founder further said there is need to revise the responsibilities and resources given to local leaders from the current 25% to 80%.

“Instead of talking about 25% to local leaders, let’s talk about 80% or more. Let’s fundamentally change how and who can solve the most pressing problems our world is facing today,” he urged the world community.

He added: “I believe in the power of human potential. We will unlock catalytic new solutions, new innovations, and new world is within reach. Those who wear the shoes know where it pinches and we can design a new shoe, a new vision for our world and our communities.”

The attendees of this year’s Devex forum were treated to inspiring, interactive, and collaborative sessions with one focus: turning ideas into action.

The forum was attended by world leaders including Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Cina Lawson, Togo’s Minister of Digital Economy, Kristalina Georgiev, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation among others.

Dr. Odede has been at the forefront in pushing for decolonization of humanitarian aid, saying local leaders should be given free hand to spearhead change in their communities.

“We are the ones on the ground and we have lived experience. Funders have to trust us. They should listen to us.

“Money is power, but the donors should ask themselves hard questions. Are you supporting to control or you are supporting to transform lives?” he posed in a past forum.

Dr. Odede founded Shofco in 2004 in Kibera with a soccer ball and Ksh20.

The organization has now spread across Kenya, serving over three million people directly.

Bridgespan Group recently singled out Shofco’s community-driven change as a model for world NGOs to follow.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Bridgespan is guiding the philanthropic choices of many leading donors, including MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation among others.