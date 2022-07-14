Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Fuel Tanker overturns on Thika Superhighway. /COURTESY

Kenya

Section of Thika Super Highway closed after fuel tanker overturns

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 14 – Police in Nairobi have temporarily blocked a section of the Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai 45 after a fuel tanker overturned on the busy highway.

The Thursday incident which saw fuel spillage on the road, resulted in a huge traffic snarl-up along the route forcing other motorists to take alternative routes.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed the incident saying police had arrived on site to oversee the smooth movement of vehicles.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai (outbound traffic) has been temporarily closed after a petroleum tanker overturned, spilling fuel on the road. Police are on-site and controlling traffic as well as ensuring safe evacuation of the tanker,” KeNHA said

The Authority further urged motorists to keep off the area and allow police clear the road.

“Motorists and members of the public are asked to evacuate from the area and to cooperate with the authorities as the evacuation process takes place,” KeNHA notified the public.

Videos and images seen by Capital FM showed fire trucks from the Kenya Defence Forces and the General Service Unit cleaning the spillage.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Poll officials to scout around for network where satellite fails: Marjan

The transmission on results outside gazetted polling centres was a thorny issue during the 2017 General Election.

7 mins ago

County News

Man stabbed to death by wife over text messages

Witnesses said that the two had been drinking at a table in a bar along Homa Bay-Kendu Road and had been in a calm...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC defends London-based technology provider amid accusations of poll meddling

IEBC awarded a Sh4 billion contract to supply Kenya Integrated Election Management Systems (KIEMS) kits to Smartmatic International Holding B.V, a UK-based firm incorporated...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya unites E-10 league of elected UNSC members on Syria humanitarian efforts

The ministry noted that the joint statement by the E-10 was a major milestone given that elected members of the Council rarely issue joint...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Supreme Court to guide IEBC on Sonko clearance for Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – With 25 days to the August general election, the question on whether Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will be...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati dares anyone with evidence linking him to Wetangula on ballot scandal to table it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has dared anyone with evidence linking him to Ford Kenya...

16 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to obey order clearing Sonko for Mombasa Governor race – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will obey the court order to clear Mike Sonko for...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kanze Dena, Mutahi Ngunyi, Lenaola among 508 awarded State Honours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga are among 508 individuals who have...

19 hours ago