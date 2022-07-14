Section of Thika Super Highway closed after fuel tanker overturns

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 14 – Police in Nairobi have temporarily blocked a section of the Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai 45 after a fuel tanker overturned on the busy highway.

The Thursday incident which saw fuel spillage on the road, resulted in a huge traffic snarl-up along the route forcing other motorists to take alternative routes.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed the incident saying police had arrived on site to oversee the smooth movement of vehicles.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai (outbound traffic) has been temporarily closed after a petroleum tanker overturned, spilling fuel on the road. Police are on-site and controlling traffic as well as ensuring safe evacuation of the tanker,” KeNHA said

The Authority further urged motorists to keep off the area and allow police clear the road.

“Motorists and members of the public are asked to evacuate from the area and to cooperate with the authorities as the evacuation process takes place,” KeNHA notified the public.

Videos and images seen by Capital FM showed fire trucks from the Kenya Defence Forces and the General Service Unit cleaning the spillage.