Scramble for Unga in Kilifi as govt subsidy effected

KILIFI, Kenya July 21 – Residents from different parts of Kilifi town scrambled for subsidized maize flour at various supermarkets after the price reduction directive from the government was effected today. 

Managers and attendants in outlets said they received 1,000 bales of Pembe maize brand this morning, which they sold at Sh99 and by 11.30am it had been exhausted following the large turnout of customers who scrambled for it.

 Most shops in Kilifi have not adopted the new price reduction as announced and as the news went around about the subsidized maize flour, customers flocked to the supermarket, where the price cut by the retail spread fast across the town. 

Kenyans scramble for Sh100 Unga as outlets limit purchases

Long queues were witnessed as shoppers bought the commodity in large quantities, evident of how Kenyans have been eagerly waiting for the price relief.

“My friend called me and said the price is now Sh99 here so I rushed to buy. I have been going through a very hard time with my family. Today, I am lucky to have managed to purchase a bale of unga at Sh.1, 190”, said Kadenge Lewa from Msufini Estate. 

Sources at the market confirmed that orders have been made to ensure there is adequate maize flour in stock by tomorrow morning, adding that supply will always be made available according to demand. 

In the retail shops in the town most shop attendants said they are retailing the 2kg park of unga maize at between Sh180 and Sh200, depending on how they purchased from their suppliers.

 Hamisi Ismail who runs a shop at Kibaoni said he has been promised a downward price by his supplier in the next distribution.

 “I am forced to sell my stock at Sh190 per packet to be able to make a profit of Sh50 for every 1 bale of 12 packets. I will adjust to the new price once I receive the next stock,” he said. 

Other essential food commodities remain high in the town with 1 litre of cooking oil retailing at Sh360 and sugar at Sh140- per kilogram.

