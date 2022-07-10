Sakaja to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat after IEBC gazettes name

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – With legal cases hanging on his neck, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has gone ahead to list Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

In a gazette notice backdated to 30th June 2022, IEBC made public the gazzeted list of candidates in the elective seats who will participate in the August elections.

According to the law, Sakaja remains a bonafide candidate to participate since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dispute resolution committee upheld his clearance after a petitioner sought to have him barred over his academic credentials.

The same petitioner, Dennis Wahome, moved to the High Court to seek a review where he wanted the court to bar the electoral agency from printing ballot papers for Nairobi until the case is heard and determined.

Unless the High Court which is expected to give a ruling on Tuesday bars the Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Sakaja remains in the gubernatorial race.

On July 1, 2022, the High Court declined to temporarily bar the commission from including Sakaja’s name on the ballot for Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

In the case, Sakaja urged the court to dismiss the case citing a separate ruling by the court ordering IEBC not to strike out his name from the ballot paper.According to him, the orders would be conflicting with each other.

Wahome has asked the court to temporarily block the commission from including Sakaja’s name on the ballot paper because his degree from Team University, Uganda is not authentic. He argued that his case would be rendered useless if CUE continued to print his name before the case is settled.