Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nairobi Senator Sakaja.

August Elections

Sakaja to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat after IEBC gazettes name

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – With legal cases hanging on his neck, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has gone ahead to list Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

In a gazette notice backdated to 30th June 2022, IEBC made public the gazzeted list of candidates in the elective seats who will participate in the August elections.

According to the law, Sakaja remains a bonafide candidate to participate since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dispute resolution committee upheld his clearance after a petitioner sought to have him barred over his academic credentials.

The same petitioner, Dennis Wahome, moved to the High Court to seek a review where he wanted the court to bar the electoral agency from printing ballot papers for Nairobi until the case is heard and determined.

Unless the High Court which is expected to give a ruling on Tuesday bars the Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Sakaja remains in the gubernatorial race.

On July 1, 2022, the High Court declined to temporarily bar the commission from including Sakaja’s name on the ballot for Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

In the case, Sakaja urged the court to dismiss the case citing a separate ruling by the court ordering IEBC not to strike out his name from the ballot paper.According to him, the orders would be conflicting with each other.

Wahome has asked the court to temporarily block the commission from including Sakaja’s name on the ballot paper because his degree from Team University, Uganda is not authentic. He argued that his case would be rendered useless if CUE continued to print his name before the case is settled.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Chebukati says IEBC committed to working with the media

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is dedicated to working closely with the media to deliver...

2 mins ago

August Elections

Bahati to vie for Mathare MP seat after IEBC lists name

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Kevin Kioko Bahati is set to vie for the Mathare Parliamentary seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

22 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Blow to Karungo after IEBC fails to gazette him despite Court Order

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senatorial candidate Karungo wa Thangwa suffered a blow after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Peace messages dominate Eid prayers as country edges towards General Election

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 10 – Messages of peaceful election and co-existence reverberated throughout the two days millions of Kenyan Muslims joined their brethren across...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Public wants pardoned prisoners issued with clearance certificates 

KITALE, Kenya, Jul 10 – The task force mandated to review Article 133 of the constitution, which touches on the Power of Mercy, is in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

British army clears munitions left behind after training exercises

NANYUKI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) has begun a mass mop-up of unexploded ordinance in their training...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila will clinch more than 50 percent of Mount Kenya Votes – Kega

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Kieni Member of Parliament and Jubilee Party Director of Elections Kanini Kega has expressed confidence that Azimio la Umoja...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC gazettes list of candidates in August Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finally gazzeted the list of candidates in select elective seats who...

4 hours ago