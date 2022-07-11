Connect with us

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe and UDA's Johnson Sajaka/KBC

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja silences Igathe’s doubts on credentials after late arrival for debate

Igathe, Jubilee Party’s candidate in the City Hall race, had anchored his opening remarks during the debate of his credentials saying he was a product of public education in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja put a fierce defense on his education credentials on Monday night, dismissing his opponent for the Nairobi Governorship Polycarp Igathe terming the focus on his papers as a ploy to divert public attention on issues facing city residents.

Sakaja who arrived late for the gubernatorial debate televised across all media houses said his degree certificate from Team University in Uganda will stand the test of time through the court process.

“I pity my opponent because his strategy was premised on me being locked out of the race. My degree was certified by Commission for University Education having conferred with the sister agency in Uganda,” he fired back.

“I have a degree and we will soon be vindicated, and you will all know that this has nothing but political witch-hunt by people who do not want me to be on the ballot,” Sakaja said.

He pointed out that he recognizes the important of the degree qualification but values leadership skills even more as they also play a critical role in any leadership positions. 

“Above the education, I am also competent, I have character, and the will to lead the city,” he said. 

Igathe, Jubilee Party’s candidate in the City Hall race, had anchored his opening remarks during the debate of his credentials saying he was a product of public education in the country.

He went on to tear into Sakaja terming him as a fraud.

More to follow…

