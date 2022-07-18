Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Raila – You are only ahead of me in opinion polls and media coverage (VIDEO)

Published

August Elections

All set for presidential running mate debate tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Kenyans are waiting with bated breath for the Deputy Presidential debate slated for Tuesday. The debate will involve four...

58 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Rigathi Gachagua: The Moi-era public administrator, Uhuru ex-aide running to be DP

The 57-year-old Mathira legislator surprised critics and allies alike when he emerged among top contenders for the running mate slot in the William Ruto-led...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko files appeal at EAC Court against Supreme Court ruling on impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has filed an appeal at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the...

2 hours ago

August Elections

It was a safety issue, Sifuna says of confrontation with Alai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has vehemently denied that there was confrontation between...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Sifuna hits out at Sakaja for failing to take stand on Sonko ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has poked holes on the five year term...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Raila asks Imran Okoth to drop re-election bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth to...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Kidero pledges to set up fish processing plant in Homa Bay

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has pledged that, if elected for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat, he would set up...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru says Karua went against people’s will in supporting Raila

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jul 18 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua went against the will of the people in supporting...

5 hours ago